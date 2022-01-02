No surprises on Seahawks inactives as Brandon Shell and Robert Nkemdiche inactive against Lions

The Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions will face off in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season in a game that carries no playoff implications, but which could give both teams a chance to see what their youngsters can do. Whether or not Dan Campbell and Pete Carroll will opt to let their youngsters see the field, or if they will keep their veterans on the field will be interesting to watch as the game plays out.

That said, for the Seahawks, it could be the final home game for several members of the team, including soon-to-be free agents Quandre Diggs, Duane Brown, Rashaad Penny, Rasheem Green, Al Woods, Gerald Everett, Will Dissly, Alex Collins, D.J. Reed and Ethan Pocic. Sidney Jones, who likely would have started at the other cornerback spot opposite Reed is also set to hit free agency in March, but is unavailable after having been placed on the COVID list Saturday.

In any case, the full list of inactives is: