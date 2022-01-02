Seahawks to face yet another backup as Jared Goff inactive for Lions

When the offense of the Detroit Lions takes the field against the defense of the Seattle Seahawks Sunday in the Week 17 showdown between the two teams, the Lions will be without their starting quarterback.

Jared Goff is inactive for the Lions, so it's officially officially official that Tim Boyle will start at QB for Detroit. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 2, 2022

With Jared Goff officially inactive, it means that the Seahawks will have now faced five backup quarterbacks over the past seven weeks. Specifically, since being shut out 17-0 against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, the Hawks have now faced:

Week 11: Colt McCoy, backup for Arizona Cardinals starter Kyler Murray

Week 12: Taylor Heinicke, backup for Washington Football Team starter Ryan Fitzpatrick

Week 13: Jimmy Garoppolo, who starts for the San Francisco 49ers but maybe shouldn’t

Week 14: Davis Mills, backup for Houston Texans starter Tyrod Taylor

Week 15: Matt Stafford, who starts and likes to throw picks

Week 16: Nick Foles, backup for the Chicago Bears backup Justin Fields, who is the backup to Bears starter Andy Dalton and now

Week 17: Tim Boyle, backup for Detroit Lions starter Jared Goff.

Through the first six games of this stretch Seattle is 2-4, including a 1-3 record against the four backups they have faced since the Sunday prior to Thanksgiving. Hopefully they can improve on that record against Detroit Sunday.