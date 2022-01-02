Seahawks pile on the points, blow out Lions 51-29 to wrap up home schedule

Now that’s the way to dominate!

The Seattle Seahawks (6-10) ended their home slate with a 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions (2-13-1). Russell Wilson threw for four touchdowns, with three going to DK Metcalf. Rashaad Penny continued his hot streak with 170 yards rushing and two more touchdowns. D.J. Reed had a couple of picks and Ugo Amadi had his very first one.

Seattle led by double digits for all but a handful of minutes in this game, and while Detroit made things semi-interesting at times they were always at a disadvantage with the way the offense was clicking.

The only downer of the day was a knee injury to Bobby Wagner on the game’s first play. Hopefully that wasn’t his final play in a Seahawks uniform.

1st Half

The Seahawks got the ball first and went three-and-out like they normally do. Detroit got a couple of first downs and then looked for more on 4th and 1 at the Seattle 29. It looked like Jamaal Williams was just stopped short and the refs concurred, so even with the challenge by Dan Campbell it stood as a turnover on downs.

A couple of 3rd down conversions by Russell Wilson to Rashaad Penny and Gerald Everett kept Seattle’s drive going, and Rashaad did the damage with 35 yards on the ground and a 15-yard TD. 7-0 Seahawks.

Seattle extended its lead thanks to another big run from Penny into field goal range, but when they dared to do screen passes... yeah. Drive over. Jason Myers hit from 51 yards out to cap off a drive of 7 plays for 41 yards. Penny had 74 yards on 7 carries in the opening quarter. 10-0 Seahawks.

The Seahawks thought they had a strip sack with Ryan Neal coming in on backside pressure on Tim Boyle. John Reid made the recovery. Somehow there was something clear and obvious to overturn this play to incomplete.

We love to see it



#DETvsSEA on FOX

Freddie Swain got free for 58 yards to the Detroit 6 on a horrendous busted coverage by the Lions defense. Rashaad Penny scored with ease on the next snap to make it 17-0 Seahawks.

A big kick return by Detroit could’ve been a touchdown if not for Jason Myers, who stopped him in Seattle territory. On 3rd and 10 at the Seahawks 26, Amon-Ra St. Brown took the handoff and went up the middle for the score. Missed tackles by Darrell Taylor and Quandre Diggs really looked ugly. 17-7 Seahawks.

Seattle responded with a nice 11-play, 69-yard drive that was pass-heavy and effective. Tyler Lockett had an over the shoulder grab on 3rd down for 28 yards, and then in the red zone the Lions did a Cover-0 blitz on Russell Wilson. Bad idea. DK Metcalf for six. 24-7 Seahawks.

Yeah sure why not another touchdown? More big runs from Rashaad Penny, then a pop pass TD for Tyler Lockett. 31-7 Seahawks.

Russell Wilson with the smooth toss to Tyler Lockett for the TD! #Seahawks



#DETvsSEA on FOX

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/nlTzHi1KwM — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

2nd Half

How about an interception by a Seahawks cornerback? The first one all season came courtesy of D.J. Reed, who tipped a Tim Boyle pass to himself for the takeaway deep in Detroit territory.

Picking up right where we left off.



#DETvsSEA on FOX

Two plays later, Russ to DK for a second time! 38-7 Seahawks.

Wasting no time. Two players after the turnover, it's @dkm14 in the end zone again!



#DETvsSEA on FOX

To the Lions’ credit, they didn’t give up. Boyle found a diving KhaDarel Hodge inside the 2-yard line for a huge play. After a couple of emphatic run stuffs by the Seahawks defense, Boyle threw a TD to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who also converted on the 2-point conversion. 38-15 Seahawks.

Detroit went onside kick and recovered it, and after a 31-yard gain by Amon-Ra St. Brown on 4th down the Liosn again went into the red zone. Boyle threw a TD to TD: Taylor Decker on a tackle eligible play. 38-22 Seahawks.

This could’ve been uncomfortably close until the Seahawks pretty much nailed the door shut with a 13-play, 75-yard drive with more 3rd down success and we nearly saw a Russell Wilson rush TD if not for a tackle at the 1-yard line. No worries, as we saw another Russell Wilson touchdown to DK Metcalf. Hat trick! 45-22 Seahawks.

Just keep feeding him. Third TD of the day for @dkm14!



#DETvsSEA on FOX

The Lions kept on fighting and had their own 75-yard drive in response. Jamaal Williams scored from a yard out to trim the deficit back to a two-possession game again. 45-29 Seahawks with 7:04 left.

Travis Homer recovered the onside kick to prevent things from getting real interesting. With the short field position, they moved into field goal range off the back of a diving catch by Gerald Everett. Jason Myers extended the lead up to 19 with his second field goal. 48-29 Seahawks.

Any slim hope of a comeback was dashed after an interception by Ugo Amadi! His first career pick should’ve been a pick-6, but he fumbled the ball out of bounds. Seattle retained possession and added another field goal. 51-29 Seahawks.

.@UAmadi7_ with the quick hands to take it away.



#DETvsSEA on FOX

One more pick by DJ Reed! Dee Eskridge had an end-around for 30 yards that just came up short of a touchdown and a scorigami, alas the Seahawks kneeled to end the game. 51-29 Seahawks FINAL.

Keep putting the ball in the air and we'll keep getting it. @D7_Reed with his second INT of the day.



#DETvsSEA on FOX

Seahawks Injury Report

DeeJay Dallas was injured on the opening kickoff. He did return later in the half but suffered another injury and was ruled out.

Bobby Wagner did the splits and was in pain on the opening defensive play. He did not return with a knee injury.

John Reid suffered a concussion in the 3rd quarter and did not return.

Will Dissly was ruled out with a heel injury.

Carlos Dunlap suffered an ankle injury.

Next week’s opponent

The Seahawks wrap up the regular season with a road trip to the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) on January 9th at 1:25 PM PT on FOX. The NFC West title will be at stake so Seattle can play spoiler.