Russell Wilson in elite company through ten seasons

By Wilson Conn
NFL: Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Even during perhaps the worst season of his career, Russell Wilson is still racking up accolades.

Thanks to Sunday’s offensive downpour against the Detroit Lions, Wilson etched his name into the record books on two separate occasions. First, he became the third quarterback in NFL history to throw for twenty or more passing touchdowns in each of his first ten seasons.

Russ also joined Marino and Manning in another category, thanks to his four-touchdown day.

In a matchup which some speculate (emphasis on the “speculate”) might be his last home game in Seattle, Russell reminds us just how great he has been for this franchise. These records are a delicious cherry on top for a game which allowed Seahawks fans (and players) to exorcise so many of the demons which have haunted them this year, at least partially. As a bonus, if Wilson has a repeat performance against the Cardinals next week, he might even surpass Marino and Manning into a league of his own. He has been a truly special player for this franchise.

