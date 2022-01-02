Injury Update: Bobby Wagner has a sprained knee

Heading into Sunday’s contest against the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner knew that there was a chance that it could be his final home game in a Seattle uniform. And if this really was the end, it didn’t conclude in a storybook fashion.

Wagner left the game early in the first quarter, was listed as questionable to return to play, but never returned to the field.

After the game the Seahawks finished dismantling the Lions by a score of 51-29, Pete Carroll provided a less than ideal update on the All-Pro middle linebacker.

Bobby Wagner has a sprained knee, Pete Carroll says. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) January 3, 2022

Wagner will get an MRI on Sunday night to determine the severity of the injury and just how serious the sprain is. Depending on the specifics of the sprain, he could have one more chance to take the field as the Seahawks conclude their 2021 campaign on the road against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 next Sunday.