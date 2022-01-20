Pre-Snap Reads 1/20: Seahawks continue requesting interviews for vacant DC position

If you haven’t already (and you like hip-hop), do yourself a favor and listen to Ras G.

Seahawks News

With Ken Norton Jr. Out, Pete Carroll Needs to Bring Fresh Perspective to Seahawks' Defense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

In his previous 12 seasons at the helm, Carroll has primarily had familiar names working under him as defensive coordinator. But with Norton officially on the way out, he must put personal connections aside seeking the best replacement option possible.

How does Seahawks' change at DC impact Bobby Wagner's future? - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks may cut Bobby Wagner in the hopes of getting him back cheaper. Wyman and Bob discuss that and DC Ken Norton Jr.'s departure.

Matt Hasselbeck Show: Does Seahawks' defense need to evolve? - 710 ESPN Seattle

Do the Seahawks need to evolve their defense now or just hire a DC who can communicate more strongly? The answer is clear to Matt Hasselbeck.

Heaps: Why Seahawks should look to bring Gus Bradley back as DC - 710 ESPN Seattle

In order for the Seahawks to move forward on defense, they could look to their past and bring back Gus Bradley, Jake Heaps explains.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks’ 2020 Draft Class ‘Shaping Into Foundation For Future Success’ Says SI’s Corbin Smith

Corbin Smith of Sports Illustrated wrote about the members of the Seahawks’ 2020 draft class who are becoming foundational pieces of the roster.

NFC West News

Kingsbury Updates DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Murray Injuries Heading into Offseason - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals guard/tackle Justin Murray had a procedure done on his back this season.

Cardinals 34 Defense: Why Can’t They Ever Get It Right? - Revenge of the Birds

I started responding to a much appreciated comment that AZ_C_F wrote on last week’s ROTB podcast —- and then about ten minutes into writing my response, it was getting long enough to merit a thread, or so I hope.

The Shanaplan: How the 49ers can take advantage of the Packers biggest weakness - Niners Nation

Green Bay’s struggled to stop the run during the second half of the season.

Charles Omenihu on difference from Texans to 49ers: “It’s not a circus show here”

The San Francisco 49ers acquired defensive end Charles Omenihu in a trade with the Houston Texans in November.

49ers' Nick Bosa (concussion) returns to practice - National Football Post

San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa, who is in concussion protocol after getting hurt Sunday, returned to practice Wednesday as the 49ers continue preparation for their divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

49ers Coordinators Focused on Packers Despite Head Coaching Interviews - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

DeMeco Ryans and Mike McDaniel are scheduled to interview for head coaching positions this week, but it won't distract them from the Packers.

Los Angeles Rams OC Kevin O'Connell Quickly Becoming in High Demand for Head Coaching Interviews - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams OC Kevin O'Connell reportedly has three teams interested to interview him for their head coaching vacancy.

Rams' defense sets tone in wild-card win, readies for Tom Brady - Los Angeles Rams- ESPN

The Rams saved their best defensive performance of the season for the playoffs, completely overwhelming Kyler Murray and making a statement.

In 2 months, Odell Beckham Jr. has gone from faded star to one of the most fascinating NFL free agents of 2022

One of the intriguing broadcast moments that got lost in the Los Angeles Rams' Monday night stomping of the Arizona Cardinals came about midway through the first quarter. If you were watching ESPN’s Manningcast, future Hall of Fame wideout Larry Fitzgerald played the third wheel to Peyton and Eli and the subject turned to Odell Beckham Jr.’s rise with L.A.

This is what Rams envisioned: Matthew Stafford vs. Tom Brady

A season of firsts continues for Matthew Stafford.

LA Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: This is what LA must do to beat Brady - Turf Show Times

Both teams are suspect versus the short passing game.

Around The NFL

‘I’m human like everyone else’: Titans receiver A.J. Brown is trying to always be open after facing the darkness – The Athletic

In the past, injuries and a dip in production might have put Brown in a tailspin. Not this season.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts showed enough to remain starter in 2022: 'He knows he's our guy' - The Athletic

In their end-of-season news conference following the team's playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts knows where he stands in the organization as he enters his third NFL season.

How Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is preparing for his next job as team owner

Mahomes owns a piece of MLB's Kansas City Royals and MLS' Sporting Kansas City but it's more than just a hobby. "I think this is just a start, honestly."

Why Bengals QB Joe Burrow has kept a chessboard by his locker this season - Cincinnati Bengals- ESPN

The franchise-changing quarterback who relishes dissecting and exploiting defenses likes to do the same on the chessboard as well.

2022 divisional round preview & updates on the Terez Paylor scholarships

The NFL's elite eight has been set and all the contenders have their case to win Super Bowl LV. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Jay Busbee to preview the four matchups in this weekend's divisional round playoffs.

Mike McCarthy stands by final play vs. 49ers, wants Dak Prescott to slide earlier moving forward

Three days later, Mike McCarthy is standing by the ill-fated final play that saw the clock run out on the Dallas Cowboys' season.

Finding a Team in Need of an Analytically-Minded Coach | Football Outsiders

In this week’s Coach Rankings video, Ian O'Connor and Frank Frigo discuss the Head Coach vacancies in the NFL and which team would be benefit the most from an analytically-minded coach the most.

Solving the Seventh-Seed Steelers Situation | Football Outsiders

After a week of less-than-competitive games, Bryan and Andrew become the last to try to tackle reforming the NFL's playoff criteria.

Biggest vulnerability for eight remaining NFL playoff teams; plus, updated Super Bowl LVI probabilities

With the Divisional Round on the horizon, Cynthia Frelund updates her Super Bowl probabilities for the eight remaining playoff teams and identifies each squad's biggest vulnerability.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 19

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (ankle) and RT ﻿Tristan Wirfs (ankle)﻿ will be listed as DNPs for the team's walkthrough Wednesday, per coach Bruce Arians. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Tuesday.