SB Nation Reacts: Seahawks fans overwhelmingly agree team made right move to fire Ken Norton Jr

Why yes, we do have SB Nation Reacts this week! The confidence poll goes away for a few weeks since the Seahawks’ season is over, but there will still be questions specific to us that can be voted on!

On Monday night, news broke that the Seahawks were moving on from defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr, who held the job from 2018-2021. Even though Seattle was 11th in points allowed this season, advanced metrics were not kind towards the Seahawks’ pass defense, which has been a recurring theme throughout Norton’s tenure.

Seahawks fans got to vote on whether or not it was the right move to uninstall Norton, and almost every respondent believed it was a good call.

The next step is to find a successor. Defensive line coach Clint Hurtt is the in-house potential hire, while Sean Desai, Joe Hurtt Jr, and Ed Donatell are the other names linked to the job.

Now to the national questions. This is the second season of the 14-team playoff, and the 7-seeds are 0-4. Small sample size, I know, but it’s true! Only the Indianapolis Colts of last season were competitive against the #2 seed, and they were 11-5 so it’s not like they were your ordinary 7-seed. Is playoff expansion a good idea? The votes are in and the lean is towards yes.

This year’s Super Wild Card weekend was junk. Not a single game had a second-half lead change and only the 49ers’ win over the Cowboys and the Bengals’ win over the Raiders proved to be close in the final minutes. Unsurprisingly, 49ers-Cowboys take top spot for best game of the weekend. I think it certainly had the most hilarious finish, even if it did mean a 49ers win.

All four of the Divisional Round matchups look enticing to me, but the prevailing top game looks to be the Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, which is a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship.

As for the next question... no.

And the last question... yeah, I can live with any of these teams in the Super Bowl!

