Pre-Snap Reads 1/21: Will the Seahawks keep Chris Carson?

Seahawks News

Seahawks offseason primer: Pete Carroll needs a D-coordinator, smart moves in free agency and draft home runs – The Athletic

Carroll and company have plenty of roster questions to resolve in the coming months, with no first-round pick to help the cause.

Seattle Seahawks May Have to Make Tough Decision on RB Chris Carson - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With sights set on retaining Rashaad Penny this offseason, the Seahawks may have a new lead dog in their backfield. But will the obvious risk that Penny carries be enough to warrant keeping a recovering Chris Carson on the roster for a cap hit north of $6 million?

Clayton: A look at Seahawks' list of defensive coordinator candidates - 710 ESPN Seattle

Something had to change for the Seahawks, and they decided on defensive coordinator. So who are they looking at? John Clayton breaks it down.

Heaps: Who Seahawks may go with as co-defensive coordinators - 710 ESPN Seattle

As the Seahawks' defensive coordinator search expands, Jake Heaps believes the team will do something different at that spot in 2022.

Salk: The 5-step plan to make Seahawks contenders again in '22 - 710 ESPN Seattle

Mike Salk believes the Seahawks can be a Super Bowl contender again next season as long as they follow five steps to address their defense.

Seahawks Off The Field: The 51-Yard Line

Motivated by the loss of his mother, Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown is determined to conquer every struggle and obstacle in his way and leave his mark in the NFL.

Why Seattle is primed to fill their key need in the draft « Seahawks Draft Blog

I wrote my off-season plan a few days ago and it included the kind of splashy moves the Seahawks typically don’t make.

NFC West News

Vance Joseph to Interview with Dolphins for Head Coach Position - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona's defensive coordinator would be taking his second head coaching job, should the Dolphins hire him.

10 Ways to Ruin a Great Season by the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Just like my brothers and sisters in the Red Sea, I am deeply grieving the bitter end of the Cardinals’ once promising season.

NN prediction contest, Divisional Round: Can the 49ers make it three upsets in a row? - Niners Nation

Jimmy Garoppolo’s record as an underdog would suggest so..

San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel created his own position - 'Wide back'

While playing receiver, running back and, occasionally, quarterback, Samuel accounted for 15 total touchdowns on his way to earning first-team All-Pro honors.

Jimmy Garoppolo Good to go for 49ers Against the Packers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Jimmy Garoppolo is good to start for the 49ers against the Packers.

Los Angeles Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Divisional Round at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have released its Thursday injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jalen Ramsey says Rams must have everything covered against Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Jalen Ramsey has faced Tom Brady only once in the postseason, and it was a game Ramsey chose to put out of his mind.

LA Rams-Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff preview: Everything to know about the Bucs - Turf Show Times

And why the Rams are setup nicely to beat the Bucs on Sunday.