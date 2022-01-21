Report: Seahawks may bring back Nick Sorenson as defensive backs coach

The big news for the Seattle Seahawks this week has been the team’s firing of defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr and passing game coordinator Andre Curtis, along with subsequent search for their replacements. While multiple names have been floated as potential replacements for Norton, including Ed Donatell, Sean Desai and Joe Whitt, and late Friday a report has emerged regarding who could be tapped to replace Curtis.

Jaguars special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen, a former secondary-nickel coach for Seahawks, expected to be under consideration for defensive backs position with Seattle, according to a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 21, 2022

For those who do not recognize the name, Nick Sorenson spent several years as a member of the Seahawks coaching staff, including serving as the assistant special teams coach (2013-2015), assistant defensive backs coach (2016) and the secondary coach (2017-2020). Prior to becoming a coach, Sorenson spent ten seasons, primarily as a special teamer, with the then St. Louis, but now Los Angeles Rams, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cleveland Browns. As Aaron Wilson notes in his tweet, Sorenson spent the 2021 season in Jacksonville as the special teams coordinator, but with the firing of Urban Meyer and the Jags in the market for a new head coach, it won’t be a surprise if the majority of the staff do not return in 2022.