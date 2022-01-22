Pre-Snap Reads 1/22: Big weekend of interesting playoff football!

If you like house music consider listening to Frits Wentink.

Seahawks News

Wyman dissects Seahawks' 4 reported defensive coordinator candidates - 710 ESPN Seattle

Four coaches are linked to the Seahawks' D-coordinator vacancy. Dave Wyman shares his thoughts on the list and who he thinks the favorite is.

Free agents who will be easiest and hardest for Seahawks to re-sign - 710 ESPN Seattle

When it comes to the Seahawks' pending free agents, Jake Heaps thinks one will be easy to re-sign while two will be quite difficult.

What you need to know about Seahawks DC candidates Whitt and Desai - 710 ESPN Seattle

Just who are the two newest names linked to the Seahawks' defensive coordinator vacancy? Stacy Rost breaks down the need-to-know information.

Friday Round-Up: Schrager: 2013 NFC Championship Among Playoff Games Between Young QBs In NFL History

With the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Bills’ Josh Allen getting set to face off this weekend, Peter Schrager looked at some prominent young quarterback playoff matchups of years past, including the Seahawks vs. 49ers in 2013.

The Russell Wilson saga — an attempted explanation « Seahawks Draft Blog

Is it a story? Is it clickbait?

Will he stay or go?

Pete Carroll and Seahawks seek pass rush, need Carlos Dunlap | Tacoma News Tribune

Pete Carroll will task the new defensive coordinator that replaces Ken Norton Jr. with improving the Seahawks pass rush. How about using Carlos Dunlap more?

NFC West News

Ric Flair, burnt gloves and dead grass: How the 49ers beat the Packers in the 2013 playoffs at a frozen Lambeau Field – The Athletic

Temperatures dipped to minus-6 degrees when the 49ers staved off the cold — and Aaron Rodgers — to beat the Packers on Jan. 5, 2014.

Report: Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill "Very, Very Unhappy" With Early Playoff Exit - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Many within the Arizona Cardinals organization are unhappy with the outcome of Wild Card weekend, and that starts at the top.

Bargaining Phase for Cardinals: Free Agent and Draft Suggestions - Revenge of the Birds

If it were up to me and I had a hotline to the GM, these are some free agent and draft suggestions that I would offer.

49ers vs. Packers predictions: Will we see the Niners in another NFC Championship? - Niners Nation

Three out of the seven members picked the 49ers to win.

49ers Must Stop Davante Adams to Beat Packers | Football Outsiders

San Francisco's hopes in the divisional round rest largely on an ability to shutting down Green Bay's All-Pro wide receiver.

Jimmy Garoppolo is the Key to the 49ers Defeating the Packers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers will need Jimmy Garoppolo to have a clean and effective game against the Packers from start to finish.

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Divisional Round Preview: Can L.A. Continue Their Recent Success vs. Tom Brady? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Previewing the storylines ahead of the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Divisional Round matchup.

Stafford's Legacy at Stake against Bucs | Football Outsiders

In his 13th NFL season, Matthew Stafford finally got his first playoff win—but it won't mean a thing if his Rams can't beat Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the divisional round.

Rams-Bucs Preview: LA should not play tighter coverages versus Tampa Bay - Turf Show Times

LA should not depart from the approach that has won them 13 games so far this season.

Around The NFL

NFL Divisional Round game picks: 49ers over Packers among three upsets this weekend

After a pretty dull Super Wild Card Weekend, Gregg Rosenthal forecasts plenty of excitement in the NFL Divisional Round, calling for upsets in three of four games this weekend.

It’s Titans, Derrick Henry vs. Bengals, Joe Burrow — and it’s so much more – The Athletic

Can the Bengals stay hot and pick up another playoff win? Will Derrick Henry's return carry the Titans to the AFC Championship Game?

The unfiltered year of Aaron Rodgers

This season, Aaron Rodgers has been brilliant on the field and unapologetically vocal off it. In an exclusive interview with ESPN, he explains why.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says 'pet peeve' is fixing problems after season is over

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who wouldn't address the future of coach Mike McCarthy on Friday, instead voiced his displeasure with how the season ended and his "pet peeve" of trying to fix problems in the offseason rather than during it.

NFL divisional-round playoff game picks, schedule guide, bold predictions, odds, injuries, matchup keys and more

What to watch for in every divisional-round game. Bold predictions. Key stats to know. Matchups to watch. And, of course, final score picks for all four games.

Landry, Pass Rush Key to Titans' Success | Football Outsiders

If the Tennessee Titans are going to beat the Cincinnati Bengals and advance to the AFC Championship Game, they'll need Harold Landry and their pass rush to put Joe Burrow on the ground.

Move The Sticks Podcast: Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 1.0 for first round of 2022 NFL Draft

On this special show, Daniel Jeremiah gives a breakdown of his initial mock draft of the 2022 NFL Draft's first round.

Look: Buffalo grocery store has hilarious way of trolling Chiefs

A local grocery store in Buffalo had a hilarious way of trolling the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the Bills-Chiefs playoff game this week.