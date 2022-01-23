 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers went one and done, and Twitter launched shots

By John P. Gilbert
When the NFL put the schedule together for the 2021 divisional round of the playoffs, they put both of the games in which the conference top seeds played Saturday. Presumably this was in order to put the games most likely to be mismatches on Saturday, with the more even matchups to be played on Sunday when more fans would be watching. However, both games Saturday were must see football, with the Cincinnati Bengals upsetting the top-seeded Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers knocking the Green Bay Packers into postseason protocols.

With the Packers losing at Lambeau, it meant that for the third time since Aaron Rodgers took over for Brett Favre as the starting quarterback in 2008, Green Bay failed to advance to the Super Bowl after securing the top seed in the conference and home field advantage through the playoffs.

In addition, it also gave Twitter users a chance to poke fun at Aaron Rodgers.

So, for those who aren’t on Twitter, but would still like to enjoy some jokes about Rodgers and the Packers losing to the six seed at home in primetime, this is your lucky day. However, before moving on to the dunking, here are some more serious notes about the Packers and their loss that are likely to bring a smile to the faces of fans of other teams.

And I’m no fan of the 49ers, but this is funny. And the 49ers managed to lose both of the Super Bowls they have played in since drafting Alex Smith over Rodgers, and that brings me great joy.

Okay, that’s enough being serious. It’s time to get on to the real fun of dunking on Rodgers.

That’s enough dunking on Rodgers and the Packers in their time of sadness. So, to close things out here’s 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo letting kicker Robbie Gould know what he thinks of Green Bay.

