Aaron Rodgers and the Packers went one and done, and Twitter launched shots

When the NFL put the schedule together for the 2021 divisional round of the playoffs, they put both of the games in which the conference top seeds played Saturday. Presumably this was in order to put the games most likely to be mismatches on Saturday, with the more even matchups to be played on Sunday when more fans would be watching. However, both games Saturday were must see football, with the Cincinnati Bengals upsetting the top-seeded Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers knocking the Green Bay Packers into postseason protocols.

With the Packers losing at Lambeau, it meant that for the third time since Aaron Rodgers took over for Brett Favre as the starting quarterback in 2008, Green Bay failed to advance to the Super Bowl after securing the top seed in the conference and home field advantage through the playoffs.

The Packers have earned the No. 1 seed three times since 2008, the most in the NFC.



They’ve failed to reach the Super Bowl all three seasons. pic.twitter.com/cRYQwkxFOM — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) January 23, 2022

In addition, it also gave Twitter users a chance to poke fun at Aaron Rodgers.

Everyone stop making fun of Aaron Rodgers, he hates being needled. — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) January 23, 2022

So, for those who aren’t on Twitter, but would still like to enjoy some jokes about Rodgers and the Packers losing to the six seed at home in primetime, this is your lucky day. However, before moving on to the dunking, here are some more serious notes about the Packers and their loss that are likely to bring a smile to the faces of fans of other teams.

The Packers now go down as the team with the most regular-season wins in a 3-year span (39) without a Super Bowl appearance. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 23, 2022

Packers home playoff record, 1939-2001: 13-0

Packers home playoff record, 2002-2021: 7-7 — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers was 41-0 in starts he finished where the Packers held the opponent under 14 points.



41-1 now. — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers needs to go 24-1 in his next 25 playoff games to equal Tom Brady’s postseason record.



We can go ahead and stop the comparisons. — Cigar Thoughts (@CigarThoughts) January 23, 2022

#Packers will be approximately $50 million over the salary cap next year. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 23, 2022

Packers $40M over the cap without Davante Adams on the books rn — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) January 23, 2022

$50.9 million.



The Packers pushed $50.9 million of salary cap out of 2021 via restructures & void years to go all-in this season.



It didn’t work out. — Ken Ingalls - Packers Cap (@KenIngalls) January 23, 2022

The #49ers just beat the #Packers in Lambeau Field without scoring an offensive or defensive touchdown the entire game. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 23, 2022

All Packers WRs not named Davante Adams combined for 6 receiving yards today — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) January 23, 2022

Tom Brady has as many playoff wins over NFC teams as Aaron Rodgers does. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) January 23, 2022

Rodgers has been knocked out of the playoffs by NFC West teams 7 times, East 1, South 2. https://t.co/cYLaydaDvJ — Andre (@SeahawkBanners) January 23, 2022

Two years later, tonight. 10-10 in the fourth quarter. Third-and-7. 49ers in no man's land. Guess what they called? A long trap. Deebo breaks Jaire Alexander's tackle in the hole, turns upfield and runs for a first down to set up the game-winning FG. pic.twitter.com/EYI44Gjl8Z — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 23, 2022

And I’m no fan of the 49ers, but this is funny. And the 49ers managed to lose both of the Super Bowls they have played in since drafting Alex Smith over Rodgers, and that brings me great joy.

The 49ers drafted Alex Smith over Aaron Rodgers and have been to more super bowls than Green Bay since while going 4-0 against them in the playoffs. — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) January 23, 2022

Okay, that’s enough being serious. It’s time to get on to the real fun of dunking on Rodgers.

"Did the Packers win?"



"Yeah we never trailed in regulation" pic.twitter.com/Y2ez6vYgQA — Joey Gulino (@JGulinoYahoo) January 23, 2022

Live look at the Packers ownership meeting pic.twitter.com/9aQvM3n8tl — bahvoom (@_BVM) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers likes his football the way he likes his medical advisors, with zero degrees https://t.co/VJJk34gMD4 — Aaron (@BobbyBigWheel) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers is being silenced by a grand special teams conspiracy — Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) January 23, 2022

Ivermectin provides full protection against the NFC Championship Game. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 23, 2022

gotta think his interest in horse related products indicates colts/broncos — lifelong Sean Desai fan (@LuckyProphet5) January 23, 2022

before and after Ivermectin pic.twitter.com/clm5riQ5ez — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) January 23, 2022

The Woke Mob from San Francisco put the final nail on Aaron Rodgers’ cancel culture coffin — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) January 23, 2022

So will Aaron Rodgers complain that the 49ers canceled his season again? — Adam Rank (@adamrank) January 23, 2022

Graphic design is my passion pic.twitter.com/gOYqcFfUhO — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) January 23, 2022

And this lil piggy went wee wee wee all the way home pic.twitter.com/W25Dj8V9Kb — Bik Nizzar (@Bik650) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers: If science can't be questioned, it's not science anymore. It's propaganda, and that's the truth.



Jimmy Garoppolo: https://t.co/HbpWWqoLks — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) January 23, 2022

Congratulations to Jimmy Garoppolo on replacing Dr Fauci as Aaron Rodgers’ least favorite Italian — Richard Staff (@RichardStaff) January 23, 2022

An OAN goal https://t.co/g1gz5khpmg — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) January 23, 2022

That’s enough dunking on Rodgers and the Packers in their time of sadness. So, to close things out here’s 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo letting kicker Robbie Gould know what he thinks of Green Bay.