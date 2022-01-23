Filed under: 2022 NFC Divisional Round open thread: Rams at Buccaneers By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Jan 23, 2022, 11:45am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2022 NFC Divisional Round open thread: Rams at Buccaneers Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Icon Sportswire Are you going to count out Touchdown Tom? 12:05 PM PT on NBC, find out if the champs stay alive or if the Rams move on. Loading comments...
Loading comments...