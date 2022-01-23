 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 AFC Divisional Round open thread: Bills at Chiefs

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
AFC Championship - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Last game of the Divisional Round. Who will play against the Titans in the AFC Championship, the Bills or Chiefs?

Find out at 3:40 PM PT on CBS.

Loading comments...