Pre-Snap Reads 1/23: Who will coach the Seahawks’ defense in 2022?

Seahawks News

Ray Roberts: Whether Seahawks should re-sign their free-agent O-linemen - 710 ESPN Seattle

Three of the Seahawks' five starting OL from 2021 are hitting free agency. Ray Roberts discussed what Seattle should do with that trio.

Wyman and Bob: The risk of Seahawks hiring a first-time D-coordinator - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks hired a first-time coordinator on offense last offseason. Wyman and Bob discuss the risk in doing that on defense this year.

Heaps: Who Seahawks can add to make defense more aggressive in 2022 - 710 ESPN Seattle

Jake Heaps thinks the Seahawks will be more aggressive on defense in 2022, and he thinks a few free agents could help in that regard.

Will Pete Carroll go past comfort zone for Seahawks' new d-coordinator - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

Carroll has always run his defense mostly his way but might be open to variations after occasional struggles the past two seasons.

Seattle Seahawks 2021 Season Honors

A look at some of the players and plays that stood out during the 2021 season.

NFC West News

Potential Arizona Cardinals’ Cap Casualties in 2022 - Revenge of the Birds

Five Cardinals entering their final contact year possibly on chopping block.

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from 49ers' win over Packers in Divisional Round

Another No. 1 seed has fallen on Day 1 of the Divisional Round as the 49ers toppled the Packers at home to advance to the NFC Championship.

The 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship - Niners Nation

What. A. Game. AGAIN.

49ers Upset Packers in 13-10 Win Behind Their Special Teams - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

What a battle.

49ers stun top-seeded Packers in final 5 minutes to advance to NFC Championship Game - The Athletic

Despite putting up just 219 yards of total offense, San Francisco used a strong defensive effort and a late blocked punt returned for a touchdown to stun the top-seeded Packers Saturday night in Green Bay, 13-10. With the win, the 49ers advance to the NFC Championship Game next week.

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Divisional Round: 3 Bold Predictions - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Round matchup.

Rams-Bucs division playoffs: 4 final thoughts on what turns the game - Turf Show Times

Tom Brady’s time to throw, Tampa’s lack of weapons, and LA’s strong depth at offensive line.

Around The NFL

Bengals' Evan McPherson kicks game-winning FG to top Titans, send Cincinnati to first AFC title game since 1988 - The Athletic

Cincinnati will play the winner of Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Another disappointing Aaron Rodgers playoff loss, as Packers are shocked by 49ers

It was snowing and frigid. The Green Bay Packers had just allowed a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown and tied the game. That special teams fiasco wasn't Aaron Rodgers' fault. And no quarterback could be expected to perform miracles in the winter weather at Lambeau Field.

Bengals rookie K Evan McPherson had a great, confident prediction before winning kick

Whatever has gotten into the Cincinnati Bengals, their confidence has trickled down to the kicker too.

Joe Burrow wasn't fazed by 9 sacks or playoff pressure. The AFC is on notice

It is colossally unfair to put a second-year quarterback's name in the same sentence as the two greatest to play the game.

Ravens’ special teams rated No. 1 in Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings

The Baltimore Ravens have been known to have great special teams talent over the years. When the most-accurate kicker in NFL history, a punter who in 2021 tied for eighth in the league with punts inside the 20-yard line and a wide receiver who finished second in punt return yards and ninth in kickoff return yards are on the same squad, people take notice.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn continues interview tour with Bears, Giants next

The Cowboys’ season run came to a screeching and sudden halt last Sunday, but Dan Quinn has kept himself awfully busy since then. The defensive coordinator completed another head-coach interview on Saturday of the divisional-round weekend, and has another apparently slated for Monday.

Saturday Divisional Round Open Discussion | Football Outsiders

Each conference's top seed is in action as Tennessee (12-5) hosts (Cincinnati (11-7), then Green Bay (13-4) hosts San Francisco (11-7).

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' win over Titans in Divisional Round

After 33 long years, the Cincinnati Bengals are back in the AFC Championship Game with a 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round.