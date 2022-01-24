Carlos Dunlap Sr., community leader and father of Carlos Dunlap II, dies in accident

Some heartbreaking news surfaced Sunday as ABC News 4 reported the passing of Carlos Dunlap Sr. — father of Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap II — following a vehicle-pedestrian collision that occurred on Saturday evening.

"It is with sadness we report the passing of Carlos Dunlap Sr. last night, he was a loving father and well-respected community leader. We will miss him dearly," said David Aylor Law Offices, speaking on behalf of the family. https://t.co/0d7pRRToYL — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) January 23, 2022

Carlos Dunlap Sr. is survived by his wife, Dr. Diana Ross-Jackson, and three children. Both he and Dr. Ross-Jackson were veterans, with Carlos Dunlap II previously honoring his parents for the NFL’s Salute to Service.

This is a heartbreaking loss for their family, as well as the North Charleston community. The football coach from Carlos Dunlap Sr.’s alma mater released the following statement on the Fort Dorchester Patriots website:

We lost a great Patriot supporter today – Carlos Dunlap Sr. has passed away – I want his family to know how much I and all our football family will miss him. We send our support and prayers. -Steve LaPrad

More details regarding the specifics of the accident can be found in the news link above. Let’s all keep Carlos Dunlap II and his family in our thoughts and hearts as they go through this trying time together.