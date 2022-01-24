Pre-Snap Reads 1/24: NFC West guaranteed to go to the Super Bowl again

Seahawks News

Is 2021 rookie Stone Forsythe the Seahawks' LT of the future? - 710 ESPN Seattle

Former NFL OL "Big" Ray Roberts joined Wyman and Bob on Friday and discussed what the future of 2021 Seahawks rookie OT Stone Forsythe.

Seattle Overload, Episode 30: Assessing Candidates For Seattle Seahawks' Defensive Coordinator Opening - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The search for a new defensive coordinator is on in Seattle, and the Seahawks have their sights set on a wide range of possibilities—many of whom share the same coaching lineage, however. Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon break down each candidate, explore the common threads that tie them together and more in Episode 30 of "Seattle Overload."

Seahawks 2021 Awards: Most Improved Player - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Though Seattle finished with 10 losses for the first time in more than a decade, several players took a major step forward during the 2021 season, including a rising star at linebacker and a burgeoning talent at defensive end.

More on the prospect of Kirk Cousins in Seattle « Seahawks Draft Blog

I brought Kirk Cousins’ name up during Friday’s long piece on Russell Wilson’s future and grudgingly I wanted to spend a bit of time looking into this in more detail.

Jim Moore proposes trading Russell Wilson for Aaron Rodgers | Tacoma News Tribune

It’s a wild idea, but columnist Jim Moore thinks the Seahawks should consider trading Russell Wilson for Aaron Rodgers to improve their Super Bowl chances.

Speculation has started, but here’s why it doesn’t make sense for Seahawks and Russell Wilson to split | The Seattle Times

ICYMI: Would the Seahawks try to move a star quarterback still in his prime? Or would Russell Wilson turn his back on a city that adores him and force a trade?

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Rookie Season Review: Linebacker Zaven Collins - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals selected linebacker Zaven Collins with the No. 16 pick in last year's NFL Draft, but he did not see the field much down the stretch.

Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals have roster decisions to make for 2022, Vance Joseph’s head coaching pitch and more - Revenge of the Birds

Position-by-position grades for the 49ers 13-10 win over the Packers - Niners Nation

The 49ers offense struggled in difficult conditions, but the defense and special teams put up performances for the ages.

San Francisco 49ers 13, Green Bay Packers 10: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position after their 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in the divsional playoffs.

Hear what Sean McVay told Rams after incredible win vs. Buccaneers

Sean McVay's locker room speech was epic after the Rams' 30-27 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams Survive Late-Game Thriller Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27, Advance to NFC Championship - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 in the Divisional Round, punching their ticket to the NFC Championship game next Sunday.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams outlast Tampa Bay Buccaneers in memorable playoff game that was 'a whole lot of fun'

Matt Gay connected on a game-winning kick Sunday night as time expired, and Los Angeles survived a furious Tampa Bay rally to escape with a 30-27 victory over the Buccaneers that allows the Rams to host the NFC title game next week.

Rams beat Bucs INSTANT REACTION: You root against LA, YOU LOSE! - Turf Show Times

Every time the Rams made a move, they were met with skepticism; now they’re hosting the NFC Championship.

Rams-Bucs Recap: Winners & Losers from LA’ last minute divisional round victory - Turf Show Times

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp stepped up when it mattered the most.

Around The NFL

Patrick Mahomes' TD to Travis Kelce in OT lifts Chiefs over Josh Allen, Bills in game for the ages - The Athletic

There were four lead changes in the final two minutes, and Mahomes and Bills QB Josh Allen combined to go 50-for-81 for 707 yards and 7 TDs with no INTs.

'Didn't think it was going to end like this': After stunning playoff flop, Aaron Rodgers' future again in limbo – The Athletic

Rodgers implied he doesn't yet know how much longer he wants to play in the NFL after the Packers' 13-10 playoff loss to the 49ers.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs prevail against Buffalo Bills, win wild AFC divisional game in overtime

After trading scores in the final minutes of an intense, back-and-forth matchup, the Chiefs prevailed and beat the Bills 42-36 in overtime on Sunday night to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

Report: Tom Brady weighing retirement - National Football Post

Retirement watch begins in Tampa Bay if Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are eliminated from the NFC playoffs on Sunday.

Bills took a lead with 13 seconds left and still lost to Chiefs and the amazing Patrick Mahomes

Overtime rule undermines NFL’s best weekend ever

The divisional round delivered. In every way possible. Four games. Four walk-off endings. But the best of the quartet of high-stakes postseason games left an unsatisfying feeling for everyone except the Chiefs and their fans. The overtime rule no longer makes sense. A first-drive touchdown shouldn’t end the game.

Bruce Arians defends blitz on Cooper Kupp catch, blames communication, execution

Cooper Kupp broke through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary on Sunday to set up a game-winning field goal that sent the Los Angeles Rams to the NFC championship game.

Cincinnati Bengals will play Kansas City Chiefs in AFC title game

The Cincinnati Bengals will visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship on Sunday, January 30 at 3 p.m. ET.

All 4 game-winning plays from NFL’s incredible Divisional Round

The Divisional Round delivered big time for the NFL and its fans. All four games came down to the final play.

Sunday Divisional Round Open Discussion | Football Outsiders

Division champions square off as Tampa Bay (14-4) hosts the L.A. Rams (13-5), then the Kansas City Chiefs (13-5) host the Buffalo Bills (12-6).

Official explains unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Tom Brady: 'He got in my face ... and used abusive language'

After taking a hit that bloodied his lip, Tom Brady gave an earful to the official and was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for the first time in his career.

Bills made big mistake to end regulation in loss to Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills made a significant special teams mistake that may have cost them at the end of regulation against the Kansas City Chiefs.