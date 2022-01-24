Seahawks hand out 2021 team awards

After a season which saw zero Seattle Seahawks selected to the All-Pro First Team and only one selected to the Second Team (Bobby Wagner), the Seahawks team awards mean that some of the team’s standout players from the past season will get the recognition they deserve.

On Monday, the team released ten individual awards for players and three “best play” awards on the Seahawks website.

The two biggest awards, though, were offensive and defensive MVP. On offense, Tyler Lockett got the nod thanks to his career year catching the football. This is an award that has been dominated by Russell Wilson in the past, but he was likely left out due to the time he spent out due to injury, and his play once he returned.

The pick on defense was obvious. Quandre Diggs, who led the Seahawks defensively all year long (and, in my opinion, was snubbed on the All-Pro list), was awarded the defensive MVP. A reminder, though, that his future is still uncertain in Seattle, especially following his heartbreaking injury in Week 18.

The other award recipients are as follows:

Special Teams MVP: Nick Bellore

Best Offensive Rookie: Jake Curhan

Best Defensive Rookie: Tre Brown

Best Newcomer: G Gabe Jackson

Best Second-Year Leap: LB Jordyn Brooks

Best Finish: RB Rashaad Penny

Unsung Hero: Al Woods

Most Promising Debut: DE Darrell Taylor

The team also selected the three best plays of the season in each phase:

Offense: Russell Wilson’s Week 4 touchdown pass to Freddie Swain against the 49ers

Defense: Carlos Dunlap’s sack for a safety in Week 13 against the 49ers

Special Teams: Michael Dickson’s double-punt in Week 5 against the Rams