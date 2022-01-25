Enemy Reaction Special Edition: 2022 NFL Divisional Round

It’s Enemy Reaction for the playoffs, and what a weekend we just had! Yeah there’s gonna be 49ers and Rams happiness here but you can deal with that for a week, can’t you? When you have four games decided on the final play you gotta recap the drama as much as possible.
In the interest of time and space, I’m gonna focus only on the 4th quarters (and overtime for Chiefs-Bills) of all of these matchups, as that’s where all the craziness was concentrated. Enjoy!
Cincinnati Bengals 19 Tennessee Titans 16
Ryan Tannehill’s untimely pick (16-16)
THE BENGALS INTERCEPT IT WITH 20 SECONDS LEFT. #NFLPlayoffs— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2022
Evan McPherson’s money kick (19-16 CIN FINAL)
EVAN MCPHERSON. A ROOKIE.— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2022
THE @BENGALS ADVANCE! #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/B6QsNNNhyX
Oh really?!
San Francisco 49ers 13 Green Bay Packers 10
Worst special teams ever (10-10)
PUNT BLOCK TOUCHDOWN.— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2022
The @49ers have tied it! #NFLPlayoffs #FTTB
Robbie Gould haunts the Packers again (13-10 SF FINAL)
GOULD IS GOOD.— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2022
THE @49ERS WIN IN LAMBEAU TO ADVANCE TO THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP. #FTTB #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/7JouarMybq
Los Angeles Rams 30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27
...You have the ball (27-13 LAR)
.@VonMiller strip sack! What a PLAY. #RamsHouse— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2022
...No, you have the ball!! (27-13 LAR)
WHAT IS HAPPENING?!@Buccaneers get the ball RIGHT BACK.— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2022
Cam Akers fumbles it back to the Bucs again (27-20 LAR)
FUMBLE. BUCS GET THE BALL BACK!— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2022
Leonard Fournette ties it up (27-27)
PLAYOFF. LENNY.@Buccaneers tie it up!— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2022
...You might want to cover Cooper Kupp (27-27)
COOP.@RamsNFL AT THE 10 YARD LINE. WOW.— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2022
Matt Gay hits the game-winner, knocks out the defending champions (30-27 LAR FINAL)
RAMS WIN. WHAT A GAME.#LARvsTB | #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/FyEPdaXaqd— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2022
Kansas City Chiefs 42 Buffalo Bills 36 (OT)
Gabriel Davis’ third touchdown (29-26 BUF)
THE @BUFFALOBILLS HAVE THE LEAD. #NFLPlayoffs— NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2022
Tyreek Hill outruns the Bills defense (33-29 KC)
MAHOMES. TYREEK.— NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2022
CHIEFS RETAKE THE LEAD. #NFLPlayoffs
Gabriel Davis “four” the win! (36-33 BUF)
JOSH ALLEN AND GABRIEL DAVIS' 4TH TD GIVES THE BILLS THE LEAD WITH 17 SECONDS.— NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2022
....Yeah, except Patrick Mahomes begged to differ (36-36)
MAHOMES HAD 13 SECONDS! #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/68g4cJ0sqW— NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2022
BUTKER. GOOD FROM 49. TIE GAME. #NFLPlayoffs— NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2022
Patrick Mahomes wins it with touchdown pass to Travis Kelce (42-36 KC FINAL)
MAHOMES TO KELCE.— NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2022
THE @CHIEFS WIN THE GAME OF THE YEAR! #NFLPlayoffs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/9eM2Ur15O0
Bonus: Radio calls!
As called on Packers radio: pic.twitter.com/NBncrjxBO8— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 23, 2022
As called on Titans radio: pic.twitter.com/j4lmtZWfzQ— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 23, 2022
As called on Bucs radio: pic.twitter.com/EQx1yaRXhF— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 23, 2022
As called on Chiefs radio: pic.twitter.com/bPEQoBX1DQ— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 24, 2022
Wow. Some of the comments from the Chiefs and Rams threads (the teams that actually won!) were unbelievable.
We may never get another set of playoff endings like that again. By the way, I don’t remember the thread, but there were a couple of Packers fans on Acme Packing Company wanting Russell Wilson to replace Aaron Rodgers. Makes sense, as Wilson actually knows how to beat the 49ers.
We’ll have Enemy Reaction for the Conference Championship and Super Bowl weekend, and ideally I’m doing one that involves the NFC champion losing again.
Thanks for reading and go ‘Hawks!
