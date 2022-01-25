Seahawks projected to have zero compensatory selections in the 2022 NFL Draft

For a team already lacking draft capital at the front end of the 2022 Draft, the news that the Seattle Seahawks are projected to receive zero compensatory picks for the upcoming draft was salt in the wound.

Projected picks:

•DET: 3rd/5th/6th

•BAL: 4th/4th

•LAR: 4th/6th/6th/6th

•NO: 4th/6th

•TEN: 4th/6th

•GB: 4th/7th

•PIT: 4th

•IND: 5th/6th

•DAL: 5th

•LAC: 6th/7th/7th/7th

•ARI: 6th/7th/7th

•ATL: 6th

•SF: 7th/7th/7th

•KC: 7th

•TB: 7th — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) January 24, 2022

To make matters even worse, all three of the Seahawks’ division rivals are projected to get at least three extra selections. The San Francisco 49ers are projected for three seventh-rounders, the Arizona Cardinals a seventh-rounder and two sixth-rounders, and the Los Angeles Rams are projected for four extra selections, with three being in the sixth round, and one in the fourth.

The Seahawks are now likely to have just six picks going into Draft night, barring any unexpected pre-draft trade. They are without their first-round pick thanks to the Jamal Adams trade, and sent their sixth-rounder to Jacksonville last preseason in exchange for Sidney Jones. The Seahawks now have one pick each in rounds two, three, five, and seven, and will have two in the fourth round thanks to a pick returned by the Jets in the Adams deal.