Pre-Snap Reads 1/25: How close are the Seahawks to competing again?

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2021 Awards: Offensive Play of the Year - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle didn't have as many offensive fireworks as previous seasons with Russell Wilson under center, but the team still had plenty of phenomenal highlight-reel worthy plays during the 2021 season.

Clayton: Seahawks' chances of bouncing back in 2022 just got better - 710 ESPN Seattle

A lot of news coming out of the NFC over the divisional playoffs round weekend should have a positive impact for the Seahawks next season.

How close are Seahawks to level of teams in NFL championship games? - 710 ESPN Seattle

After watching four teams advance to the NFL's conference championship games, Jake Heaps breaks down how he thinks the Seahawks compare.

Seahawks' special teams deserve some praise after Packers' collapse - 710 ESPN Seattle

Maura Dooley explains why the Seahawks' special teams didn't get enough credit, especially after seeing how special teams cost Green Bay.

DK Metcalf's Top Plays from 2021 Season

Watch the top plays by Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf from the 2021 NFL season.

Move The Sticks Podcast: Breaking down Divisional Round games, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers' future

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at all the action from the Divisional Round.

NFC West News

My Take: Who Can We Trust? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

My Take: Sifting through the conflicting reporting that has become an unwelcome part of Twitter.

Red Rain: Reversing the Arians Curse and Top 5 In-Home UFA Priorities - Revenge of the Birds

Ever since Bruce Arians’ hubris woke up the sleeping giant that has become the Los Angeles Rams, it now, to quote a Shakespearean phrase, is more apparent than ever that Arians cast a “plague on both houses,” both the Cardinals’ and the Buccaneers’.

Winners, winners, and more winners: Saturday night was a team win for the 49ers - Niners Nation

The defense forced Aaron Rodgers into multiple postseason career lows.

Why the San Francisco 49ers Keep Winning - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the main reason why the San Francisco 49ers keep winning games.

5 Takeaways From the Los Angeles Rams' 30-27 Divisional Round Win Over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

What are the main takeaways we learned from the Los Angeles Rams' Divisional Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Rams-Buccaneers recap: Cooper Kupp for MVP and 3 other things I learned - Turf Show Times

Matthew Stafford proves his worth, Kupp for MVP, and other things I learned in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Around The NFL

Where does ‘13 seconds’ rank in the history of Bills heartbreaking losses? – The Athletic

Wide Right, Jim Kelly's last game, the Music City Miracle, Josh Allen's playoff debut. Tim Graham sorts out the Bills' most painful losses.

Saints owner Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's future: 'I don't think any of us know'' - The Athletic

Payton, 58, has been the Saints' head coach for the past 16 seasons, highlighted by a Super Bowl win in 2010. He's under contract with the Saints through the 2024 season.

Brady, Rodgers out; NFC West remains NFL’s premier street fight – Sportspress Northwest

In the wake of an NFL post-season weekend that has seen the abrupt cashiering of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, while establishing the NFC West as the citadel of badassery, we turn to Jimmy Garoppolo, eminent sage of The Bay.

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's future - 'I don't think any of us know, but he'll let us know soon enough'

Saints owner Gayle Benson said Monday when asked about Sean Payton's future, "I don't think any of us know, but he'll let us know soon enough."

Bengals' Joe Burrow can cement place among top young QBs in AFC title game - Cincinnati Bengals Blog- ESPN

Burrow became the first quarterback who was a former No. 1 overall draft pick to reach a conference title game in his first or second season.

Odds Aaron Rodgers is done in Green Bay hit 69 percent - National Football Post

One sportsbook set the odds of Aaron Rodgers’ return to Green Bay at 30 percent as signs point to a new home for the MVP quarterback.

Was the Bills-Chiefs thriller a top-10 all-time NFL game? Was it top 5?

It's hard to historically rank anything in the moment. We want some time and space to see how something ages before putting it in context.

The NFL's overtime rules are fine the way they are. Don't change them

In the wake of arguably the most thrilling divisional-round playoff game in NFL history, social media was filled with fans advocating for another change to league overtime rules.

Chiefs Hottest Team in the Final Four | Football Outsiders

DVOA likes the Chiefs win over Buffalo even more than you think, making them the hottest team left. Plus: Green Bay and the worst playoff special teams games ever.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 24

Niners LT Trent Williams' X-rays on his ankle were negative, but his status for the NFC Championship Game is uncertain, while running back Le'Veon Bell is now a free agent.