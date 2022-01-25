Report: Saints head coach Sean Payton to retire

Over the past year, there has been a ton of chatter about the potential trade of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, including to any of the four teams to which he would reportedly waive his no trade clause. However, in the time since it was reported that Wilson would be willing to waive his no trade clause in order to play for the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears, the Cowboys signed Dak to a massive contract and both Jon Gruden and Matt Nagy are no longer the head coach in Chicago and Las Vegas.

According to a report from Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans will soon be added to the list of those teams that is in the market for a new head coach.

Sean Payton is retiring, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 25, 2022

Sean Payton has been the head coach of the Saints since 2006, and led New Orleans to the only Super Bowl title in franchise history in 2009. However, his tenure may be better remembered - at least among Seahawks fans - for a particular postseason play that took place the following season.

9️⃣ years ago today, the BeastQuake shook our city.



pic.twitter.com/q8FWosl1r0 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 8, 2020

Good luck to Payton in retirement, if this is indeed it for him. He finishes his career 161-97, including a 1-4 record in the postseason against the NFC West, including 0-2 against Pete Carroll and the Seahawks. Though, if we’re being completely honest, he probably would have been 2-3 against the NFC West if the refs in the 2018 NFC Championship Game knew how to call pass interference.