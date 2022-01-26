Chiefs release former Seahawks WR Josh Gordon

Former Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon once again finds himself without a team following his release from the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.

The #Chiefs have decided to release Josh Gordon to make room for Khalen Saunders (but they want Gordon back if it works out) https://t.co/7cNNd37pOk — Arrowhead Addict (@ArrowheadAddict) January 24, 2022

Gordon, who did not play due to suspension in 2020, had amassed just five receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown for his new 2021 team, Kansas City. As the above article indicates, the Chiefs have plans to re-sign him to the practice squad, although this is far from a certainty. Gordon has been inactive during the postseason and has scarcely appeared on the field for the AFC West Champions this season.

“Flash” played for Seattle in 2019, accumulating seven catches for 139 yards. After he returned from his suspension, the Seahawks declined to bring him back. Should he not re-sign with the Chiefs practice squad, though, don’t expect Seattle to bring Gordon back. The Seahawks have a clear interest in developing Dee Eskridge as a WR3, and would be very hesitant to bring back a player who was suspended while on the team without a significant need at the position.