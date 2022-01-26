Quandre Diggs named to PFWA All-NFC Team

Well, at least there’s some consolation for Quandre Diggs’ All-Pro snub.

On Monday, the Pro Football Writers of America released its All-NFL and All-Conference teams, and the Seahawks star (and impending free agent) was the only Seattle player to appear anywhere on the lists, joining Budda Baker as a safety on the All-NFC squad.

The PFWA announces its' 2021 All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC teams ... pic.twitter.com/LzSUtblSmz — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 24, 2022

Diggs, who had a team-leading five interceptions this season, reacted to the news on his Twitter account.

when my name gets mentioned it should be at or close to the top! https://t.co/59yd5CmWWD — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 25, 2022

As for Diggs, minor consolation is all he can really afford at this time, being just a few weeks into his recovery from a broken leg that he will likely be nursing until the summertime. Here’s to hoping he’s a Seahawks All-Pro at the end of the 2022 season.

Aside from Diggs, the only real complaint I can have about a Seahawks player being undervalued on this list is Michael Dickson, who in my opinion is the best punter in the NFC, if not the NFL. Dickson got his handsome contract last offseason, and I’m hoping the Seahawks do the same with Diggs despite his injury.