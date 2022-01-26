Pre-Snap Reads 1/26: Read Wyman and Bob’s Seahawks season awards

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2021 Awards: Defensive Play of the Year

While turnovers were uncharacteristically down, the Seahawks still finished the 2021 season with the 11th overall scoring defense and turned in several highlight-reel plays along the way.

Wyman & Bob's Seahawks Awards: MVPs on offense and D, best addition

Who were the best of the best for the Seahawks in 2021? Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton hand out three awards for the 2021 season.

Could ex-Ravens DC Wink Martindale be a fit for Seahawks?

Jake Heaps loves the idea of Don "Wink" Martindale being the next Seahawks DC, but he doesn't see him being hired because of Pete Carroll.

What are Seahawks missing that the 4 NFL teams still alive have?

With the conference championships set, Stacy Rost focuses on one strength those teams all share that the Seahawks need to improve for 2022.

NFC West News

Brian Billick, Howard Balzer Once Killer B's on Radio

Brian Billick is not only a good coach, but he also has a great memory.

Arizona Cardinals projected to receive three compensatory picks - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals need to add talent in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Budda Baker named to PFWA’s NFC All Pro team - Revenge of the Birds

A shining spot for the Arizona Cardinals all 2021 was the play of Budda Baker.

How the 49ers defense shut down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers - Niners Nation

It was a historic performance from the Niners defense considering the situation and the offense they played.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Divisional Round

The 49ers are a game away from making it to the Super Bowl as the 6th seed which was last achieved by the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV.

Sean McVay Makes a Pitch to Los Angeles Rams Fans Not to Sell Their Tickets for NFC Championship vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sean McVay is hoping for Los Angeles Rams fans to show out on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers to give them a home field advantage.

Sean Payton says he’s rooting against the LA Rams in playoffs: “We didn’t make it” - Turf Show Times

The Saints coach is stepping away from the team and the game right now.

Around The NFL

Sean Payton's future: Coach will be hottest commodity in '23 NFL hiring cycle – The Athletic

The now-former Saints head coach will likely have his pick of jobs after next season if he wants back in.

Antonio Brown says he'll pursue legal action against Tampa Bay Buccaneers over release

Antonio Brown told HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" he intends to sue the Bucs for releasing him after he said he was too injured to continue playing and that he also is considering a civil lawsuit for defamation.

Do the New York Giants need an experienced head coach to pair with rookie GM? - New York Giants Blog- ESPN

Opinions vary, but the Bills and 49ers offer proof that new GM Joe Schoen should focus on finding a coach he clicks with, not experience.

Report: Ravens closing in on extension with John Harbaugh - National Football Post

The Baltimore Ravens are poised to sign longtime head coach John Harbaugh to a contract extension, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Opinion: Sean Payton's legacy with New Orleans Saints goes beyond X’s and O’s

That wasn’t so much of a news conference that Sean Payton conducted Tuesday in stepping down as New Orleans Saints coach.

Matthew Stafford doesn't know why former Detroit Lions teammate Ndamukong Suh hates him

If you're not a regular listener to "The Morning After with Kelly Stafford," you're missing out.

Dissecting the Epic Battle Between the Chiefs and Bills | Football Outsiders

Could it get any better than the first three games of the divisional round? Yes, said the Chiefs and Bills.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 25

Wide receiver Josh Gordon cleared waivers and, as expected, the Chiefs are bringing him back to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Move The Sticks: Previewing conference championship games

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.