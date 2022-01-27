Pre-Snap Reads 1/27: Important free agent decisions loom for Seahawks

Seahawks News

The Seahawks have an important free-agent decision to make with CB D.J. Reed – The Athletic

Reed has shown incredible versatility in becoming Seattle's top cover corner, but will the team pay him what the market dictates?

Seahawks 2021 Awards: Special Teams Play of the Year - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

For a second straight year, Seattle deployed one of the best special teams units in the NFL and not surprisingly, the unit turned in a number of head-turning plays in 2021.

3 centers the Seahawks could target in free agency this offseason - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks have an opening at center and Jake Heaps believes the team should go after three specific players in free agency.

Heaps: Equal parts excited, uneasy about Seahawks' Rashaad Penny - 710 ESPN Seattle

Jake Heaps is excited about what Rashaad Penny can bring to the Seahawks in 2021, but he's also a little nervous as well.

Clearing up Russell Wilson situation among Seahawks' biggest questions - Seattle Seahawks- ESPN

How to handle their franchise quarterback looms over the Seahawks, but it's hardly the only thing they must address after a very disappointing 2021.

Quandre Diggs Plans To “Come Back Better” After Breaking Leg In Seahawks’ Season Finale

An update from Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs on his injury, his pending free agency, and the close bond with receiver Tyler Lockett.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Rookie Season Review: Cornerback Marco Wilson - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals traded up in the fourth round to take Florida cornerback Marco Wilson, who became a Week 1 starter.

Cardinals’ Free Agents: Market Values - Revenge of the Birds

Yesterday on Twitter, Kyle Odegard posted PFF’s projected "annual values for the Cardinals’ free agents" and I felt compelled to offer what I consider more realistic assessments.

The Shanaplan: Why the 49ers offense will get back on track against the Rams - Niners Nation

In the playoffs, the Niners have two offensive touchdowns in two games. That’s not going to cut it.

49ers fans' SoFi Stadium takeover likely despite Rams' best efforts

On Jan. 9, SoFi Stadium turned red.

Has San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo reshaped his NFL future?

When the 49ers drafted Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick, it seemed Garoppolo's days as the team's starting QB were numbered. But once again Jimmy G has the 49ers on the doorstep of the Super Bowl.

Fred Warner Explains why the 49ers Locker Room Trusts Jimmy Garoppolo - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Fred Warner recently explained why the San Francisco 49ers locker room trusts Jimmy Garoppolo despite his poor playoff statistics.

Matthew Stafford vs. Cover 7! Stopping Kyle Shanahan’s run game! What the film and analytics reveal about 49ers-Rams – The Athletic

The NFC championship will be an epic stage for defensive line play, a strength for the 49ers and Rams. But don't expect a lot of blitzing.

Tale of the Tape: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

What do the numbers suggest about the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers matching up with one another in the NFC Championship?

Rams-49ers Preview: Can LA finally stop Deebo Samuel? - Turf Show Times

Samuel always seems to show up against LA, and he’s never lost to the Rams.

Re-living wild Rams-Bucs finish through the comments section - Turf Show Times

It was the best of times, it was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the best of times.

Around The NFL

Eli Manning, Kurt Warner, others debate why Aaron Rodgers should(n't) stay with Packers

As Rodgers ponders his future, former QBs who faced the same decision offer insight and advice.

Patrick Mahomes and the evolving NFL draft quarterback evaluation - How the Chiefs QB changed the way Todd McShay scouts the position

Five years ago, Patrick Mahomes' pre-draft scouting report weighed poor mechanics against incredible results. And Todd McShay looks at the position differently today because of it.

Chiefs, Bengals AFC title game realization of Patrick Mahomes' prophecy - National Football Post

A victorious Joe Burrow walked across the field earlier this month to smack palms with Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback offered five prophetic words that made Burrow smile.

Bengals take extremely loud measures to prepare for Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to travel where they've never been before.

No, not Kansas City. But an AFC championship game on the road.

Sean Payton's future, why head coach hirings are slow & conference championship preview

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shocked the NFL world on Tuesday by announcing he would be, "stepping away," from the franchise and, at least temporarily, from the head coaching ranks.

Nate Burleson previews Championship Sunday matchups 'NFL Slimetime'

"NFL Slimetime" hosts Nate Burleson and Young Dylan preview the 2021 AFC Championship and NFC Championship games.

Burrow-ing Into The Year of the Fatal Flaw | Football Outsiders

The NFL's Final Four shouldn't be here. Logic, history, and common sense would say what these teams did last week was impossible. And yet, here are Bryan and Andrew, trying to grapple with reality anyway.

Sean Payton, Josh McCown, and the Broken Carousel | Football Outsiders

The Giants and Bears have found their new GMs. The Saints just lost Sean Payton. The coaching carousel keeps spinning at a snail's pace, and someone had better stop the ride before Josh McCown climbs on.

Championship Sunday mismatches: One potential advantage for Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers, Rams

Can Travis Kelce give the Chiefs a leg up over the Bengals in the AFC title game? Cynthia Frelund identifies one potential mismatch favoring each team heading into Championship Sunday.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 26

Chiefs safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ remains in concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday, but HC Andy Reid said that Mathieu is doing well and has a chance to play Sunday against the Bengals.