Ben Roethlisberger retiring

The offseason has yet to officially start for half of the NFC West, but across the NFL several players and coaches who have seen their season already come to a conclusion have decided enough is enough. Among those who have made the choice to call it a day is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who made the following post on his official Twitter account Thursday morning.

For many fans of the Seattle Seahawks, Roethlisberger will forever be remembered as the quarterback who happened to be on the field on the day Jerramy Stevens couldn’t catch anything and the Hawks couldn’t catch a break from the refs in Super Bowl XL. Roethlisberger won the first of his two Super Bowl rings that day at Ford Field in Detroit, and three years later at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Roethlisberger would win another Super Bowl against yet another NFC West opponent, the Arizona Cardinals.

In any case, Roethlisberger had a long and successful career, but no one here will miss him and hopefully the Steelers struggle mightily as they search for their next franchise quarterback.