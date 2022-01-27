Jamal Adams provides brief, but meaningful update on recovery

The Seattle Seahawks finished off the 2021 season by winning two in a row and four of their last six, with the final five games being played without All Pro strong safety Jamal Adams. Adams, of course, was lost for the season when he re-injured the shoulder he had surgically repaired around this time last year, with doctors returning to the operating table to re-repair the torn labrum he had apparently re-torn.

The injury which required surgery this time around was suffered on December 5 in the Week 13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, and according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Adams had the surgery on December 9.

Wednesday Adams provided a brief update through his Twitter.

For those curious, the time between Thursday, December 9 and Wednesday, January 26 is 48 days, or basically in line with how long a person would be expected to be in a shoulder sling following surgery to repair a significant tear of the labrum. Obviously it’s early in the recovery process, but at least at this point Adams’ recovery timeline should have him ready for training camp, even if he might miss parts of the upcoming offseason program as he continues to rehab the shoulder back to full strength.