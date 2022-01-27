Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 15: Sheil Kapadia

Gather ‘round, friends! The latest episode features the wonderful and brilliant Sheil Kapadia. You may remember him from his time as ESPN’s Seahawks reporter, and he now sits atop The Athletic’s NFL coverage as their senior writer. He was kind enough to break free from his busy schedule to give us an awesome hour of deep-dive football convo.

Among the topics we discuss:

*How close is Seattle to actually contending?

*The Seahawks’ offseason approach

*Divisional Round insanity

*Super Bowl predictions!

All this and more from one of the best conversations we’ve had all season!

