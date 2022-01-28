SB Nation Reacts: Which Seahawks rival would you rather see lose in the Super Bowl?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Hey there! It’s another week of SB Nation Reacts, and there were two Seahawks questions to answer!

Unless something drastic happens, it looks like 2022 will be another year with Pete Carroll as head coach and Russell Wilson as quarterback. Seattle failed to make the playoffs with this duo for just the second time in ten seasons, and of course Wilson missed three games in 2021 and didn’t play well immediately after returning. The offseason hasn’t really truly begun for the Seahawks, but when asked whether or not these two can return to the playoffs again, most of you said yes.

Maybe the next question will be whether or not you see a deep playoff run. If there is no deep playoff run or they miss the playoffs again, then there probably isn’t much compelling reason to have this pairing remain intact through 2023.

Now unfortunately, one of the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers will be in this year’s Super Bowl. Only a very very small percentage of Seahawks fans would be fine with a rival winning it all this season, so for everyone else... who’d you rather see lose in the big game? Looks like most of you are enticed by the idea of the Rams hosting the Super Bowl and then bottling it anyway.

I don’t disagree one bit.

As for national questions, it looks like the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams are the top two teams left in the postseason, and fans concur.

...There are 15% of voters who are either Bills fans or clicked the wrong button.

Lastly, the Kansas City win over Buffalo may have left a sour taste in the mouths of fans. Josh Allen was generational out there but in overtime, he never touched the ball because the Chiefs offense with the ball first is the same thing as saying the game is over. Is it time to at least change the postseason OT rules so that each team has one possession minimum, and that a touchdown doesn’t automatically win the game for the team that gets the ball first?

I’ve been a “play defense” shouter at times but even I’ve relented and believe it’s time for change, and respondents largely agree.

