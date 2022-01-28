Pre-Snap Reads 1/28: Who will the Seahawks retain?

Seahawks News

Analysis: How Did Seahawks Cornerbacks Perform in 2021? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

In the first quarter of the 2021 season, poor cornerback play doomed Seattle amid a 2-3 start. But while the team continued to struggle winning games as the year progressed, the corner group actually improved leaps and bounds along the way.

Clayton: NFL coach moves further open Seahawks' window of opportunity - 710 ESPN Seattle

It looks as though the NFC is continuing to open up in a way that is advantageous for the Seahawks in 2022, writes John Clayton.

What the Seahawks must be careful of when re-signing their players - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks want to keep their pending free agents in Seattle, but Jake Heaps said they must avoid making a big mistake with them.

Wyman & Bob: Which free agent Seahawks must re-sign no matter what - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks have many key players hitting free agency, but Wyman & Bob each think there's one player who should be a priority to keep.

Seahawks Mailbag: Stories From The Pile, Overtime Rules & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Thursday Round-Up: Seahawks’ Best Special Teams Plays Of The 2021 Season

Sports Illustrated’s Seahawk Maven writers continued their Seahawks 2021 Awards series by looking at our best special teams plays of the year.

NFC West News

Reviewing the Rodney Hudson Trade: Cardinals Still Emerge as Winners - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

After his first season for the Arizona Cardinals, center Rodney Hudson has undoubtedly proved his worth after being acquired from the Raiders.

Should the Cardinals’ 2021-2022 season be considered a success? - Revenge of the Birds

Only one team can win the Super Bowl, but there are other ways to measure success. With that in mind, should this season be considered a success for the Arizona Cardinals?

49ers Richard Hightower breaks down game-changing blocked punt - Niners Nation

The Niners special teams coach explained all the things that went into his unit’s best play of the year.

49ers streak into NFC Championship Game vs. Rams - National Football Post

The San Francisco 49ers have won six straight games against the Los Angeles Rams and seek to maintain that mastery in the postseason when they travel to Inglewood, Calif., to face the fourth-seeded Rams in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Kyle Shanahan Says Jimmy Garoppolo a Main Reason 49ers in NFC Championship - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Jimmy Garoppolo is viewed as a "main reason" the 49ers have gone this far by Kyle Shanahan, but is he right?

Los Angeles Rams' Thursday Injury Report for NFC Championship vs. San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have released its Thursday injury report ahead of the NFC Championship matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Revival engaged - Odell Beckham Jr. giving Los Angeles Rams boost in production, good vibes

The fun OBJ is back, as the mercurial receiver has given the Rams another potent target to go with Cooper Kupp along with a shot of energy.

Rams, 49ers Attack Each Other's Weaknesses | Football Outsiders

Each team in the NFC Championship can attack where the opponent is weakest, a reason why this game is closer than the Vegas line suggests.

Stafford, Kupp, Beckham Look to Shred 49ers | Football Outsiders

With only four teams playing this weekend, fantasy options are slim. But a dome game against a relatively weak San Francisco secondary could mean big things for your favorite Rams.

Rams vs. 49ers preview: How Sean McVay should attack Shanahan’s Defense - Turf Show Times

Breaking down the 49ers tendencies.

Around The NFL

Howe: Why a Nathaniel Hackett-Aaron Rodgers reunion with Broncos could go from rumors to reality – The Athletic

The hype train is in full gear after Denver hired the QB's Green Bay offensive coordinator, but a trade could become a realistic option.

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, who's the next Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback? - Pittsburgh Steelers Blog- ESPN

If the Steelers decide Mason Rudolph is not the answer, could they get a big-name veteran or spend their first-round pick on a quarterback?

Nathaniel Hackett is the newest Denver Broncos coach to try to fix same old offensive problem - Denver Broncos- ESPN

Hiring Hackett isn't about a package deal with Aaron Rodgers -- it's about fixing the offense and coaching his own coaches.

Why the Cowboys' contention window might not be wide open - Dallas Cowboys Blog- ESPN

With 21 pending free agents and a tough salary-cap situation, the 2022 Cowboys could look significantly different than 2021's 12-5 team.

He's back: Jeff Fisher agrees to become first coach of the USFL's Michigan Panthers

There will be no 9-7 or 8-8 jokes about Jeff Fisher in the USFL's first season. The league plans to play only 10 games this season.

Falcons recap: ESPN ranks rookies, Ridley reacts to fan’s tweet

We are just a few days away from conference championship Sunday as the NFL’s final four prepare to battle it out for a trip to the Super Bowl. It’s been a minute since anything Falcons related took place, but there’s always something to talk about if you dig deep enough.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 27

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu returned to practice ahead of Championship Sunday, increasing his chances of clearing concussion protocol in time for the AFC Championship game. Plus, other news from around the NFL.