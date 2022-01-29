Pre-Snap Reads 1/29: Update on Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs

If it’s your birthday today, happy birthday!

Seahawks News

Analysis: How Did Seahawks Offensive Tackles Perform in 2021? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With starters Duane Brown and Brandon Shell returning, Seattle expected to have better results protecting Russell Wilson in 2021. While both veterans dealt with their share of struggles and didn't play up to their standards, the emergence of an unheralded rookie provides optimism for the future.

Daniel Jeremiah: Seahawks need to 'retool' roster, and it's not a '1-year fix' - 710 ESPN Seattle

When looking at the next step forward for the Seahawks, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah believes a different approach is needed this offseason.

Notebook: Adams and Diggs updates, when Seahawks could hire new DC - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks got some good news this week with the recovery of their star safeties, as well as coaching changes across the NFL.

Why Seahawks' pass rush can improve without major additions - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks struggled to sack QBs in 2021, but Wyman & Bob think that can change in 2022 with the same personnel as last season.

Here’s what Chiefs pulled from ’21 draft, and Seahawks didn’t – Sportspress Northwest

One of the rituals of the NFL post-season is fans of the non-participating teams measuring their guys against the participating teams, to judge whether next season might be THE season, or whether contention remains distant as the first light from The Big Bang — at the far edge of the universe.

Friday Round-Up: Reviewing Seahawks’ Tight End Production In 2021

The Seattle Times continued their Seahawks position reviews Friday with Adam Jude looking at how tight ends performed this season.

Russell Wilson, Seahawks watch 49ers-Rams NFC title game | Tacoma News Tribune

Russell Wilson, Seahawks beat the 49ers twice. They get to watch San Francisco play the division-rival Rams in a galling NFC title game. AFC: Bengals at Chiefs.

NFC West News

Top Five Highest Cardinals Cap Numbers for 2022 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are paying these players the most on the roster in 2022.

Wilson as GM: Nonsense or Perfect Sense? - Revenge of the Birds

Yesterday, in my plea for Michael Bidwill to promote Adrian Wilson to GM, one Cardinals’ fan , TheBros201, wrote:

"What nonsense. Bleeding Cardinal Red, and being a fan favorite are not good...

49ers news: The NFC Championship game is the Rams’ third try to end the 49ers’ season - Niners Nation

Every time these teams squared off this season could’ve been the end of the line for the Niners. Coming into Sunday, that fact might be their biggest edge.

Why 49ers' Deebo Samuel doesn't watch film on other NFL receivers | RSN

Deebo Samuel was very up front about why he doesn't watch film on other receivers in the league.

Jerry Rice impressed with physicality of 49ers’ Deebo Samuel

Jerry Rice knows a thing or two about talent at the wide receiver position.

How the 49ers Transformed Into a Premier Pass Rush and Run Defense - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The pass rush and run defense of the 49ers didn't start to hit their stride until the midway point of the season.

Inside Cooper Kupp’s amazing season—all those TDs, an epic stiff-arm and the play that’s ‘gonna be clinic tape’ – The Athletic

The Rams wide receiver had one of the greatest seasons in NFL history with 145 catches, 1,947 yards, 16 TDs.

Los Angeles Rams' Final Injury Report for NFC Championship vs. San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have released its Friday injury report ahead of the NFC Championship matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Rams-49ers Preview: NFC championship game will be decided in the trenches - Turf Show Times

The Rams OL was dominated by the 49ers in Week 18. Can they bounce back?

Around The NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert stepping down after 2022 NFL draft, could stay with team in new role

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert will step down after the NFL draft in April. He has served as the team's GM since 2010.

Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Rams - NFL playoff game picks, schedule guide, bold predictions, odds, injuries, matchup keys, more

What to watch for in the AFC and NFC Championship Games. Bold predictions. Key stats to know. Matchups to watch. And, of course, final score picks for both games.

Picks, Predictions, Props: AFC Championship - National Football Post

Our NFL betting expert breaks down Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, which starts at 3:00 p.m.

Who was the Jags’ unsung hero from 2021 season?

The Jacksonville Jaguars were far from aggressive spenders in free agency last offseason despite possessing the most salary-cap space in the entire league, but they did add a handful of guys who were expected to be major contributors. Players like Marvin Jones Jr., Shaquill Griffin, and Roy Robertson-Harris all had varying levels of efficacy this year, but none of them had the biggest impact among the new additions.

Pass Protection Key for Bengals Against Chiefs | Football Outsiders

If the Cincinnati Bengals are going to beat Kansas City and advance to the Super Bowl, they must find a way to keep Joe Burrow upright.

NFL Championship Sunday unit rankings: Who has the best offense? Defense? Special teams?

With Championship Sunday on the horizon, Bucky Brooks dedicates his notebook to the four remaining teams. Who has the best offense? Defense? Special teams? Our resident scout ranks the units in each phase of the game, 1-4.

Saints GM on life after Sean Payton: 'We don't see it as a wholesale culture change, roster change'

Following Sean Payton stepping down as the Saints coach after 15 seasons, general manager Mickey Loomis is tasked with finding the next great leader in the Bayou.