End of an era: Tom Brady is finally retiring

Tom Brady’s days ripping apart NFL defenses and winning titles is finally over. After 22 seasons in the league, seven Super Bowl wins, three more appearances, five Super Bowl MVPs, three regular season MVPs, and countless other individual accolades, the 44-year-old is calling it a career.

Brady hinted at this earlier in the week on his podcast, and now we can expect an official retirement announcement shortly from the man himself.

The Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round last weekend. What’s incredible about this being Brady’s last game is that Tampa Bay was down 14 points in the 4th quarter, made an incredible comeback to tie the game, but lost on a field goal with no time left. Brady’s first Super Bowl was the 20-17 win over the St. Louis Rams back in 2002, with Adam Vinatieri hitting the winning field goal with no time left after the New England Patriots blew a 14-point lead in the 4th quarter.

Brady’s the GOAT and we aren’t the place to list everything he’s done. He leads the league all-time in touchdown passes, passing yards, wins, etc. and many of his recent stats involved “Oldest QB to do __________.” The man was still playing at an extraordinarily high level this year and unlike many of his contemporaries, he is not going to go out sad and looking like a shell of himself. That’s rare in sports in general among all-time greats.

By the way, the Seattle Seahawks are scheduled to play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2022 season. Officially, the team’s final game against Tom Brady was the 31-24 win over the Patriots in Foxboro on Sunday Night Football back in 2016. You know, the one where the Patriots stupidly threw the ball from the 1-yard line?

Farewell, Tom.