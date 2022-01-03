Injury Update: Bobby Wagner to miss Week 18

The 2021 season has not gone as planned for the Seattle Seahawks, who on Sunday took out their frustrations on the visiting Detroit Lions. While the 51-29 final score was certainly reason for Seattle fans to be happy, the loss of All Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner on the first play of the game left many wondering about his future.

After the game head coach Pete Carroll updated the media and mentioned that Wagner suffered a sprained knee, and that more would be known Monday. Well, it’s Monday and we now have a more complete update.

#Seahawks Pro Bowl LB Bobby Wagner suffered sprains to the MCL and PCL in his knee on Sunday, source said. Minor injuries that should heal on their own. Wagner won’t play in Week 18, but no issues going forward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2022

So, with injuries to both his PCL and MCL, Wagner will be sitting out the finale against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18. Given the history of Seahawks defenders in State Farm Stadium, there will certainly be some fans who feel his absence is likely in his best interest. What that means for the ability of the Seattle defense to perform with youngsters Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton likely manning the position against a playoff caliber offense will certainly be interesting to see.

In the meantime, Bobby will have the ability to rest and recover, and hopefully to prepare for a 2022 season that sees him remain with the Seahawks.