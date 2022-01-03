Post-Snap Reads 1/3: Seahawks tame Lions

Would you try to re-sign Rashaad Penny this offseason?

Seahawks Take Out Frustrations in Home Finale, Dismantle Lions in 51-29 Drubbing - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Gashing Detroit early with a heavy dose of Rashaad Penny, Seattle built a commanding 24-point halftime lead and never looked back, finishing a difficult season playing in front of its home crowd with a blowout victory.

What you can put stock into from Seahawks' victory over 2-win Lions

After the Seahawks' 51-29 win over the 2-14 Lions, Stacy Rost dives into the numbers and whether they tell the true story.

10 numbers that stand out from Seahawks' blowout of Lions

The Seahawks won their last home game of 2021 over the Lions 51-29, and there are 10 numbers that stand out after the blowout victory.

Seahawks Instant Reaction: 710 ESPN Seattle on 51-29 win over Lions

The voices of 710 ESPN Seattle break down their analysis of the Seahawks home finale, a 51-29 win over the two-win Detroit Lions.

Fast Facts: Seahawks roll to 51-29 win over Lions in home finale

The Seahawks went out on a high note in front of their home crowd, scoring the most points in a game since Russell Wilson's rookie season.

Rapid Reaction: Seahawks Bust Out Fireworks In 51-29 Win Over Lions

Notes and takeaways from a Week 17 win vs. Detroit.

Update On Bobby Wagner & Other Injuries From Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided injury updates following his team’s Week 17 win over the Lions.

Instant reaction live stream: Seahawks defeat Lions « Seahawks Draft Blog

“Instant reaction live stream: Seahawks defeat Lions”

If Russell Wilson just played his last home game with the Seahawks, he put on quite a show | Matt Calkins If this was Russell Wilson’s final game at home — where the blissful memories overwhelm the bitter ones — as a Seahawk, he tied a lovely...

Arizona Cardinals Win with Tough, Gritty Effort - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Cardinals ended a three-game losing streak with a defense containing the No. 1 offense in the NFL.

3 Big Takeaways from the Cardinals’ 25-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals improved and stopped their 0-3 slide to get to 11 wins...how did they do it?

49ers shake off a sluggish start to score 20 points in the second half to beat the Texans 23-7. - Niners Nation

Big plays were the name of the game.

San Francisco 49ers 23, Houston Texans 7: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Here are the 49ers' grades for their clutch win over the Houston Texans.

Rams beat Ravens: Winners and Losers from LA’s 12th win of the season! - Turf Show Times

It was a tale of two halves for Matthew Stafford, but ultimately the QB made the plays that won the game.

Vikings vs. Packers live updates: Sunday Night Football score, start time, news, playoff picture, highlights and more - The Athletic

The Minnesota Vikings are fighting for their playoff lives, and the Green Bay Packers are looking to clinch the NFC's top playoff seed as the two teams are underway on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

NFL Week 17 takeaways: Bengals win AFC North; Should Rams be worried? – The Athletic

The Dolphins' seven-game winning streak is over, the Raiders stayed alive and Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Buccaneers.

Green Bay Packers clinch No. 1 seed with one week to spare

The Packers cruised past the Vikings on Sunday night to clinch the No. 1 seed with one week to go in the regular season.

NFL playoff picture 2021 - Week 17 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios, division races and postseason outlook

Eleven spots are now filled, six divisions have champions and the Packers have claimed the NFC's No. 1 seed. Here is the current postseason outlook, plus some more clinching scenarios.

NFL Week 17 takeaways -- What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks

The Patriots put up 50, while the Bengals clinched the AFC North and the Bills clinched a playoff spot. Here's what to know from Week 17 in the NFL.

Cigar smokin' Joe Burrow is back again as Cincinnati Bengals win AFC North

On Sunday, Cincinnati booked its first trip to the playoffs since 2015 -- but Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrated like it was 2019.

Packers clinch top seed in NFC with rout of Vikings - National Football Post

Aaron Rodgers completed 29 of 38 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers cruised to a 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in Green Bay, Wis.

Falcons' Kyle Pitts first rookie TE since '61 with 1,000 yards - National Football Post

After 60 years, Mike Ditka finally has some company.

NFL Winners and Losers: After Antonio Brown fiasco, Bucs' repeat is all on Tom Brady's shoulders

For all of the impressive feats Tom Brady has pulled off in his career, a Super Bowl repeat this season would be very high on the list.

Week 17 Open Discussion | Football Outsiders

With no Thursday game, no Saturday game, and the last Monday night game of the year, the focus this week is on Sunday's action.

Packers clinch homefield in NFC playoffs with win over Vikings; Eagles also in playoffs

Once again the NFC playoffs will run through Green Bay. The Packers clinched homefield advantage after Sunday's win over the Vikings, while the Eagles secured a wild-card berth.

Video: Vikings OL Garrett Bradbury makes 'immaculate reception'

Garrett Bradberry went viral on Sunday night for his "immaculate reception" during the Minnesota Vikings' game at the Green Bay Packers.