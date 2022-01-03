Seahawks place Alton Robinson on COVID list

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks obliterated the Detroit Lions 51-29 in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season to move to 6-10 on the season. Now, in the first year of a 17 game season, the Hawks have just a single game left before the formal start to the offseason, a Week 18 division matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

When the Seahawks and Cardinals face off at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, the Hawks could be without one of the key role players on the defensive line.

The @Seahawks placed one player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon. https://t.co/Mx4ddjz40D — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 4, 2022

Alton Robinson has played 371 defensive snaps for the Seahawks this season, though the lone sack he has recorded is likely disappointing to fans who have high hopes for his on field performance after registering four sacks as a rookie in 2020. In any case, under the most recent COVID protocols adopted by the league, Robinson will be eligible to return after five days, as long as he is asymptomatic or his symptoms are improving. Obviously, his health and well being come first, but it remains entirely possible that Robinson could see the field in the regular season finale against the Cards this weekend.