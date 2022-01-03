 clock menu more-arrow no yes

News and notes from press conferences following Seahawks’ blowout win over Lions

By Wilson Conn
NFL: Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The 51-29 win over Detroit Lions on Sunday seemed to be cathartic for both players and fans alike, allowing them to at least get slight enjoyment out of what has been an utter disaster of a season for the Seattle Seahawks. Let’s take a look through what Seahawks had to say after the win, starting with DK Metcalf.

Some of Metcalf’s struggles this year could be attributed to his foot injury.

Once again, Russell Wilson was answering questions about his future with the team.

Duane Brown was enthusiastic about the possibility for his own return to Seattle next season.

One player who has certainly earned a spot on the roster next year thanks to his performance these last four games is Rashaad Penny.

The one big downside from Sunday’s game was the injury to Bobby Wagner. Carroll reported Monday that Bobby has an MCL and PCL sprain that won’t require surgery, but that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

We also got some more updates on the team’s COVID situation after the game.

Finally, wrapping up with some injury news.

