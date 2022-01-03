News and notes from press conferences following Seahawks’ blowout win over Lions

The 51-29 win over Detroit Lions on Sunday seemed to be cathartic for both players and fans alike, allowing them to at least get slight enjoyment out of what has been an utter disaster of a season for the Seattle Seahawks. Let’s take a look through what Seahawks had to say after the win, starting with DK Metcalf.

DK Metcalf acknowledges frustration this Seahawks season.



“Around week 7, 8, 9, it was frustrating. You can’t be selfish. You can’t want the ball every play, because you’ve got 10 other guys out there fighting their ass off every play.



"A lot of growth for me this year.” — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 3, 2022

Some of Metcalf’s struggles this year could be attributed to his foot injury.

DK Metcalf, when asked if he’ll need foot surgery, says that’ll be decided after season. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 3, 2022

DK Metcalf said he practiced Thursday despite a sore foot because Pete Carroll had the Seahawks in helmets for the “first time in about 5 weeks. I thought they were cutting guys.”



Said he didn’t want to get cut. pic.twitter.com/Hk2CYxCeZT — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 3, 2022

Once again, Russell Wilson was answering questions about his future with the team.

Part of Russell Wilson’s response when asked if he expects to be a Seahawk next year given his no-trade clause could ensure he is if he so chooses: “Yeah, like I said earlier, I hope so. I hope that’s the case. You take it one day at a time. Today was really about our team …” pic.twitter.com/NlbmK9vW99 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 3, 2022

Duane Brown was enthusiastic about the possibility for his own return to Seattle next season.

Duane Brown, now one game left on his Seahawks contract, at age 36: “I would love to be back, man.”



Says “I’m so appreciative” of the team, the city, the fans and—yes—even the media. Has loved his four years in Seattle. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/DTE2VGQPTo — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 3, 2022

One player who has certainly earned a spot on the roster next year thanks to his performance these last four games is Rashaad Penny.

Rashaad Penny on Adrian Peterson's presence: "I can't thank him enough. and I'm happy to have him around."



Penny said he hopes Peterson can continue to be around. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) January 3, 2022

The one big downside from Sunday’s game was the injury to Bobby Wagner. Carroll reported Monday that Bobby has an MCL and PCL sprain that won’t require surgery, but that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

Bobby Wagner has a sprained knee and is getting an MRI tonight, per Pete Carroll. No word on his status for next week. He was hurt on the first play, tried to go right back in but had to miss the best play, per NFL rules. So Seattle then decided to keep him out. He didn’t return. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 3, 2022

Cody Barton took over at middle LB after Bobby Wagner hurt his knee on the first play. He had seven tackles, a TFL, a QB hit and a pass defensed. Wagner is getting an MRI tonight. Said Barton: “I’ve learned a lot from him over these last three years and I’m praying for him.” pic.twitter.com/D9YwD6PRBH — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 3, 2022

We also got some more updates on the team’s COVID situation after the game.

Pete Carroll noted that Sidney Jones, who tested positive for COVID-19, was the team's lone unvaccinated player. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) January 3, 2022

DJ Reed on having COVID-19: "I was hurting." Said symptoms started with a migraine, then included sore throat and congestion. Said he was pretty tired playing today. pic.twitter.com/bS6EjExplU — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) January 3, 2022

Finally, wrapping up with some injury news.

DeeJay Dallas has a thigh bruise from the opening kickoff. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) January 3, 2022