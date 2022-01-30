Former Seahawk Bobby Engram named offensive coordinator at Wisconsin

Bobby Engram had one of the longest careers of any Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, playing in 109 games over 8 seasons in the Pacific Northwest from 2001 until 2008. After his time with the Seahawks, he spent one year as a Kansas City Chief and one as a Cleveland Brown before pursuing a post-playing career in coaching. After 11 seasons as an offensive assistant, he has now been hired to be the next offensive coordinator for the University of Wisconsin.

SOURCE: Ravens TE coach Bobby Engram is signed on to become the new offensive coordinator at Wisconsin. The 49-year-old former NFL WR has been an NFL assistant for the past decade. @jaypo1961 first reported the hire. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 29, 2022

After a practice squad stint with the Browns in 2010, Engram became an offensive assistant for the 49ers the next season. He then spent two seasons at my alma mater, the University of Pittsburgh, as the wide receivers coach under head coach Paul Chryst. He then spent 8 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, first as the wide receivers coach and then tight ends coach.

Now, he will reunite with Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst in Madison and will run his offense. Engram’s overseen the development of the likes of Tyler Boyd, who had over 1,000 yards receiving as a true freshman at Pitt under Engram, and Mark Andrews, the two-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro this past season.