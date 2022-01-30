Pre-Snap Reads 1/30: Which team from the NFC West is headed to the Super Bowl?

Seahawks News

Seahawks position review: Seattle still has one of the best receiving duos in NFL

No one questioned that the Seahawks had one of the best receiving duos in the NFL in 2021. And that should be the case again...

Analysis: How Did Seahawks Safeties Perform in 2021? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While the season didn't go as planned for Seattle, Quandre Diggs continued to cement his status as one of the best free safeties in the NFL leading one of the team's best, deepest positional groups.

Will an outside DC hire really change anything about the Seahawks’ D? - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks are seeking a new D-coordinator. Jake & Stacy discuss whether a new hire will change things given Pete Carroll's involvement.

Every Interception of the 2021 Season

Check out every interception by the Seahawks defense in the 2021 season!

NFC West News

Reports: Dolphins Seek Offense-Minded HC, Vance Joseph Out of Running - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph interviewed for the Miami Dolphins head coach job, but he is reportedly not among the finalists.

Quotes for Cardinals to Ponder - Revenge of the Birds

Louis Riddick (ESPN) on "The Three Qualities of a Good NFL Head Coach"...

49ers news: One small tweak to this running game staple has helped propel the 49ers in the playoffs - Niners Nation

Film room today breaks down one minor run game adjustment that’s had major impact on the running game.

49ers' Kyle Shanahan and Rams' Sean McVay always thinking pre-snap motion -- after too much coffee and even at the movies

The implementation and execution of plays with pre-snap motion is extremely complicated, which is why Shanahan and McVay use every possible second to obsess about it.

Why the 49ers Will Beat the Rams to Advance to the Super Bowl - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers have beaten the Rams twice this season and will make it three in a row when they face off in the NFC Championship. Here is why.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: NFC Championship Prediction and Picks - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Which team holds the edge? We give our predictions ahead of the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship matchup.

How the Rams got to the NFC Championship Game: Key draft picks, wins, 2022 NFL playoff results and more

The Los Angeles Rams opened their run in the NFL playoffs with a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Rams-49ers Preview: Last minute thoughts ahead of NFC Championship game - Turf Show Times

It starts with taking down San Francisco.

Around The NFL

NFL playoff predictions unplugged: 3 scouts pick championship games, as doubts about the 49ers remain – The Athletic

One scout could see a Bengals upset over the Chiefs, but there's little faith in the 49ers despite their season sweep of the Rams.

Brussels sprouts, bad starts and lessons learned - Bengals' journey to AFC title game one to savor

From a 2-14 start in 2019, Zac Taylor and his staff have transformed the Bengals from bottom dweller to Super Bowl contender.

Report: Raiders could hire Josh McDaniels as head coach this weekend - National Football Post

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is interviewing for the Las Vegas Raiders head-coaching job this weekend, NFL Network reported.

NFL against-the-spread picks: Can 49ers and Bengals repeat previous wins?

It's understandable if you like both favorites on NFL conference championship weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams have looked great in the playoffs.

Who will be the next Tom Brady? Probably no one, but these seven quarterbacks might have a shot

It's a patently ridiculous question, right? The GOAT is irreplaceable, and his avalanche of NFL records – and certainly his track record as the league's ultimate winner – will never be matched. Right? (My colleague Mike Freeman says there won't be another, and it's difficult to counter his case.)

Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs named PFWA’s Most Improved Player of 2021

Trevon Diggs revealed himself as a ball-hawking cornerback in the final five games of his rookie campaign by recording three interceptions in his final five games. The next step was to build off the foundation laid, and he did just that in Year 2.

How the Bengals got to AFC Championship Game: Key draft picks, wins, 2022 NFL playoff results and more

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on Super Wild Card Weekend, snapping a 31-year playoff losing streak – the longest drought without a win in the postseason in the NFL.

Packers promoting Stenavich to offensive coordinator

Rams linebacker Ernest Jones was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and is expected to be active versus the 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.