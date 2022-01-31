Pre-Snap Reads 1/31: Do the Seahawks need more Star Power?

If you like art punk check out Gustaf, a cool band out of New York City.

Seahawks News

Everyone wants Wilson, but the Seahawks say otherwise

However, one uncertainty about the team was quickly shut down: trading Russell Wilson.

One Free Agent Seahawks Could Pursue From Championship Weekend Squads - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Set to enter free agency with ample cap space, Seattle should be intrigued by a pair of defensive tackles, a future Hall of Fame edge rusher, and a rising blind side protector in Sunday's slate of championship games who may hit the market in March.

Salk: Do Seahawks truly have shortage of stars on roster? - 710 ESPN Seattle

How many big-time players do the Seahawks have? And are they living up to the hype? Mike Salk broke down his thoughts on Friday.

NFC West News

Discussing the NFC West, could Vance Joseph be moving on, our take on the position groups for the Arizona Cardinals and more - Revenge of the Birds

We are back.

49ers get outscored 13-0 in the fourth quarter; blow double-digit lead in loss to Rams - Niners Nation

You can’t lose this game.

What's next for Jimmy Garoppolo after 'a roller coaster' of a season?

Following a gut-wrenching 20-17 loss to the Rams, which ended on a desperation interception, the questions now turn to Jimmy G's future with the Niners.

Niners safety Jaquiski Tartt owns dropped INT: 'I deserve all the criticism'

It goes without saying that Jaquiski Tartt would like to have that one back, but at least he owned up to it.

San Francisco 49ers 17, Los Angeles Rams 20: NFC Championship Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position after their 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship.

Los Angeles Rams OC Kevin O'Connell 'Has Emerged as Key Candidate' for Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coaching Position - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is becoming a hot commodity in head coaching searches across the league – specifically the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Los Angeles Rams rally to beat rival San Francisco 49ers, make hometown Super Bowl LVI a reality

The Rams will try to win Super Bowl LVI on their home field after overcoming a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the division rival 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Rams come back to beat 49ers, advance to face Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt might have had a Super Bowl trip in his hands. All he had to do was catch a Matthew Stafford pass thrown right to him.

Rams beat 49ers, 49ers fans in NFC Championship Game: INSTANT REACTION - Turf Show Times

That wasn’t so hard.

Around The NFL

Elite company for Joe Burrow and Sean McVay, plus seven other NFL conference championship stats – The Athletic

Most interesting stats from Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals storm back, rally past Kansas City Chiefs in overtime to seal Super Bowl berth

Joe Burrow and the Bengals struggled for most of the first half Sunday, but the second-year quarterback orchestrated a memorable second half in Kansas City before Cincinnati eventually secured its third Super Bowl berth with an OT win over the Chiefs.

Super Bowl LVI preview - Rams-Bengals predictions, picks, odds, big questions, stats to know, key matchups, more

The Rams and Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl. We have early predictions, matchup insight, looming questions and more for the big game.

Report: Tom Brady has $15M reasons to delay retirement - National Football Post

Tom Brady may have about 15 million reasons against confirming his reported retirement for a few more days.

See? The NFL's overtime rules are fine. Just ask the Bengals who are headed to Super Bowl

See how that works?

Even if your team doesn't win the coin toss for overtime, losing is not a fait accompli.

‘I’ve got to be better’: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes blames himself for late collapse in OT loss to Bengals

Mahomes knows what he’s missing. He’s come too close to attempt blissful ignorance.

Championship Sunday Open Discussion | Football Outsiders

Cincinnati (12-7) visits Kansas City (14-5), then San Francisco (12-7) visits the Los Angeles Rams (14-5). Winners move on to the Super Bowl. Use this thread to discuss them both.

Joe Burrow channels Joe Montana's temperament in Bengals' win over Chiefs to make Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to advance to Super Bowl LVI behind Joe Burrow's unwavering confidence and elite play. Judy Battista explores the win and performance of the NFL's new Joe Cool.