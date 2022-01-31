Former Seahawks QB coach Austin Davis resigns from new position at Auburn

The offseason is barely three weeks old for the Seattle Seahawks, and the search for a new defensive coordinator is on. However, the Auburn University football team will now be in search of a new offensive coordinator for the second time in as many months, as the former Seattle assistant they brought on board in mid-December has resigned.

Auburn will have to find another OC as Austin Davis cites personal reasons for his resignation @WVTM13 pic.twitter.com/lksBEWUm8N — Michael Tartt, Jr (@Tartt_WVTM13) January 31, 2022

Austin Davis, of course, joined the Seahawks as the assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2019 season after having spent seven seasons in the NFL while spending time with six different franchises. In addition to Seattle, Davis spent time with the then St. Louis, but now Los Angeles Rams, the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans. He was given the title of quarterbacks coach with the Hawks, which was the position he held until departing to take the position as the offensive coordinator for the Auburn Tigers. Coaching is a grind, particularly in college where coaches can spend a significant amount of their time on the road recruiting in addition to their roles when it comes to developing players and teaching the X’s and O’s of the game.

In any case, best of luck to Davis in whatever he decides to pursue going forward.