Russell Wilson replaces Tom Brady in 2022 Pro Bowl

Russell Wilson’s season is not over yet.

Neither Aaron Rodgers nor Tom Brady will be in the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this Sunday, so replacements were needed. Kirk Cousins is in for Rodgers, and replacing the presumably but not officially retired Brady is none other than Russell Wilson.

Bobby Wagner and Quandre Diggs were selected to the Pro Bowl back in December, but both men are injured and thus won’t be playing. Wilson will be the only Seahawks representative getting playing time this year.

The tweet already said it, but I’ll repeat the fact that Wilson is now a nine-time Pro Bowl selection over ten seasons of his career. Only Wilson’s injury-laden 2016 season saw him not make the Pro Bowl either as an original selection or as an alternate.

Even with Wilson actually missing time for the first time in his pro career, he still managed to throw for 25 touchdowns to just 6 interceptions, as well as rush for a couple of scores. In just 14 starts, Wilson ranked 11th among all QBs in touchdown passes even though he ranked 25th in attempts. More advanced numbers indicate it was not one of Wilson’s best years compared to 2019 or 2015, but an off-year for him is a great year for many other QBs.

The 2022 Pro Bowl airs live on Sunday, February 6th from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT on both ABC and ESPN.