Pre-Snap Reads 1/4: Pete Carroll addresses Russell Wilson trade rumors

Seahawks News

Russell Wilson soaks up Seahawks’ home win, then rejoins the waiting game – The Athletic

Wilson called Sunday's win over the Lions a "special moment" amid questions about what awaits the team's stars after next week's finale.

Russell Wilson offseason destinations, why the Bengals surprised, free agent WR busts and more: Mike Sando’s Pick Six – The Athletic

With one week of regular-season games remaining, these are tense times in the NFL. And it's showing in some players and coaches.

5 Takeaways From Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll's Week 18 Monday Press Conference - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While Russell Wilson trade rumors likely will persist throughout the offseason, as he made clear on Monday, Carroll believes his discussions with the star quarterback make such speculation easy to dismiss.

Clayton: Seahawks stack up positive signs heading into final week

The Seahawks improved to 6-10 with a win over Detroit and now set their sights on an upset bid in their season finale against 11-5 Arizona.

Heaps: 'Real possibility' Russell Wilson played final Seahawks home game

When it comes to the future of Russell Wilson, Jake Heaps said it's very possible the star QB played his last home game for the Seahawks.

Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson rumors: 'I know what's going on'

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll broke down Russell Wilson's game against the Lions and responded to reports that Wilson may want a trade.

Freed from pressure, Wilson, Seahawks flourish in 2022 – Sportspress Northwest

NFL historians will little note nor long remember what happened Sunday in the Seahawks’ 51-29 victory (box) over the Detroit Lions. It was a no-stakes game played in a partly filled stadium between losing teams with opposing trajectories. And the Detroit Lions were forced to deploy a backup quarterback, which means one thing in the rest of the NFL, but only ratchets up the tension among Seattle fans.

Monday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks’ 51-29 Victory Over The Detroit Lions

See what local and national media members had to say following the Seahawks’ big win over the Lions at Lumen Field on Sunday.

16 Numbers Of Note From The Seahawks’ Week 17 Win Over The Lions

Sixteen numbers that help tell the story of Seattle’s dominant win over the Lions

Pete Carroll dismisses Russell Wilson-leaving-Seahawks talk | Tacoma News Tribune

Pete Carroll explains his “behind the scenes conversations” with Russell Wilson do not align with rumors he may have just played his last Seahawks home game.

NFC West News

Notable Numbers from Arizona Cardinals Win Over Dallas Cowboys - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

After the Cardinals snapped a three-game losing streak, here are the numbers that stuck out the most in their win over the Cowboys.

Red Rain: ARI 25 DAL 22 Kliff Notes - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals’ 2021 bildungsroman took a significant step in the right direction this week.

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan says it’s going to be hard for Jimmy Garoppolo to be 100% by Sunday - Niners Nation

Who should start for the 49ers under center?

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 49ers Takeaways from Week 17 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the good, the bad and the ugly from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 17 win.

Los Angeles Rams' Midseason Additions Pay Large Dividends in Week 17 Comeback Win Over Baltimore Ravens - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams went all-in with a few midseason additions and that saved the day in their 20-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

LA Rams playoff picture: Where does the offensive line rank in the NFC? - Turf Show Times

The NFC features some of the best linemen in the NFL, and they are critical in determining who gets to compete in Super Bowl LVI.

Around The NFL

Browns, Mayfield embarrassed on Monday Night Football with listless offensive performance - Cleveland Browns- ESPN

One day after being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, the Browns put up a listless performance offensively in a loss to the Steelers.

New York Giants coach Joe Judge defends postgame comments confidently, knows there are 'things we have to do better'

Giants coach Joe Judge isn't backing down from the rambling answer he provided after Sunday's 29-3 loss to the Bears, explaining to fans why they should still have faith, all while admitting there are "things we have to do better" in the season finale.

NFL reveals Week 18 schedule for Saturday, SNF games - National Football Post

The NFL updated the Week 18 schedule Monday with the final pairings of the regular season.

The Last Two Minutes in Cincinnati | Football Outsiders

Frank Frigo analyzes the drama and controversial decision making during the final two minutes of the Week 17 Bengals-Chiefs game.

2021 NFL season, Week 17: What we learned from Steelers' win over Browns on Monday night

Though Ben Roethlisberger and Baker Mayfield commanded the spotlight, it was a hard-hitting, defensive affair in which the T.J. Watt-led Steelers prevailed over the Browns on "Monday Night Football."

Mike Zimmer on job status with Vikings: 'Not for me to judge'

When asked Monday if he had an argument to make as to why he was the right man to be the Vikings head coach beyond this season, Mike Zimmer offered a short retort, making it known the decision wasn't up to him.

Packers vulnerable at home? Cowboys fraudulent? Burrow for MVP? Nine overreactions I’m NOT buying

Overreactions are flying after the penultimate Sunday of the 2021 NFL regular season, but not to fret: Adam Schein is here to debunk prisoner-of-the-moment pronouncements about Aaron Rodgers' Packers, Joe Burrow's MVP candidacy and more.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 3

The Seahawks will have to conclude the season without their defensive leader. Plus, more news from around the NFL.

Video: Jadeveon Clowney hurts Browns with bizarre shoe throw

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney cost his team a stop Monday after removing and throwing Chase Claypool's shoe.

Chargers-Raiders game could feature absurd playoff scenario

The Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders could feature an absurd playoff scenario.