Alex Collins placed on injured reserve, Seahawks sign Josh Johnson to active roster

Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins will not be a part of the team’s regular season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. He was placed on injured reserve with a lingering abdominal injury that has affected him really for much of the season after taking over for Chris Carson as the lead back.

Collins will end the year with 411 yards rushing on 108 carries and a couple of rushing touchdowns. This is Collins’ second stint in Seattle after he was signed midway through 2020. Rashaad Penny has obviously made the most of the absences of both Collins and Carson and has been superb since becoming the starting running back in December.

Josh Johnson, who is definitely not the journeyman quarterback currently with the Baltimore Ravens, was signed to the active roster in a corresponding move. The UDFA rookie showed some promising play in preseason and maybe with only pride at stake we might see him get some game time on Sunday.

Seattle also activated cornerback Bless Austin off the COVID-19/reserve list. Damien Lewis, Alton Robinson, and Sidney Jones (the only unvaccinated player on the team) are the only Seahawks on the 53-man roster who are on the COVID list at the moment. Cornerback Gavin Heslop, who’s on injured reserve, was also added to the COVID list.