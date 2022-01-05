Jason Myers got back on track Sunday against Detroit

After a 2020 season which included a 24/24 record on field goals and a 49/53 mark on extra points, few expected Jason Myers to be able to repeat such an impeccable performance. But even fewer expected the regression we’ve seen from the former Jacksonville kicker this season.

Of his eleven games with a field goal attempt going into Sunday’s game against Detroit, Myers had missed a field goal in five games. He was just 13/19 on field goals through Week 16, good for a career-low 68.4%: tied for dead-last among qualifying kickers in the NFL with Matt Ammendola, who the Jets cut in early December.

In what was most likely a case of the yips (no clear injury or mechanical issues were clearly impacting his kicks), the former All-Pro had many Seahawks fans wondering whether he deserved a place on the roster. And even though Sunday’s performance might not have silenced all of the critics, it was certainly a step in the right direction.

Against the Lions, Myers was a perfect 9/9 on kicks, including 3/3 on field goals. It was the most kicks Myers had ever attempted in a game for the Seahawks, his fourth time attempting three field goals in a game for the ‘Hawks, and the third time he had made all three. The lone exception was a dismal 1-for-3 performance against the Saints earlier this season.

Aside from maybe Rashaad Penny, Russell Wilson, and DK Metcalf, Myers was my favorite performance from Sunday. It was nice to see another one of our struggling stars bounce back. Hopefully this trend continues against Arizona.