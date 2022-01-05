Pre-Snap Reads 1/5: Is bringing back Rashaad Penny a must for the Seahawks this offseason?

Seahawks News

Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 51-29 Win vs. Lions - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Putting points on the board in bunches and creating turnovers on defense, the Seahawks dominated the Lions from start to finish in a commanding Week 17 victory. Which players stood out as the top performers in Sunday's blowout at Lumen Field?

Seahawks should 'work hard' to bring back Rashaad Penny as lead RB

Rashaad Penny is set to hit free agency, but thanks to his recent surge, Jake Heaps thinks Penny should return in a big role for the Seahawks.

Huard: More likely Bobby Wagner, not Russell Wilson, will leave Seahawks

While many think Russell Wilson played his final home game for the Seahawks, Brock Huard believes Bobby Wagner may have instead.

Arizona game might be kind of a big deal for Seahawks – Sportspress Northwest

What if they gave a Super Bowl, and nobody good won it?

Tuesday Round-Up: John Clayton Discusses Rashaad Penny’s Recent Hot Streak

Clayton joined the ‘Wyman & Bob’ show on 710 ESPN Seattle to talk about the positives from the Hawks’ 51-29 victory over Detroit, including the continued dominance from Penny.

The Pete Carroll debate, from my perspective « Seahawks Draft Blog

As is usually the case with Seahawks Twitter — a big topic relating to the team has ended up becoming a fractious talking point.

NFC West News

Why Trey Lance Should Start for the 49ers Against the Rams on Sunday - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

In the biggest game of the season, the 49ers should roll with their star-studded rookie in a must-win game.

49ers News: Is this season a failure without a playoff berth? - Niners Nation

Do the 49ers have to beat the Rams to make the season a success?

Tweezy Does It - Revenge of the Birds

Background: Jan 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals Antoine Wesley (85) catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Mic'd Up vs. Cowboys - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was mic'd up against the Dallas Cowboys, showcasing qualities such as his leadership and even a little of his music taste.

Sports Illustrated Power Rankings: Los Angeles Rams Take a Dip as Regular Season Draws to a Close - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

How do the Los Angeles Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings entering Week 18?

Every Cooper Kupp route tree from every Rams game in 2021 - Turf Show Times

We know that Kupp’s been dominant for the Rams, but what does that look like on the field?

Rams Q&A: Can Matthew Stafford win in the playoffs? LA’s big weakness? - Turf Show Times

Matthew Stafford confidence? Rams’ weaknesses? It’s all right here.

Cooper Kupp has interesting take on NFL records being set this season

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp had an interesting take this week on the NFL records being set this season.

Around The NFL

Packers? Favorites. Bengals? Sleeper. Rams? Don’t trust ’em. Ranking Super Bowl contenders in Week 17 NFL reality check – The Athletic

High ceilings, home games and fewer games until the final weekend boost the Packers and whoever emerges from the Titans, Chiefs and Bengals.

NFL Power Rankings Week 18 - 1-32 poll, plus New Year's resolutions for every team

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks need to be better on third down, while Harold Landry III and Justin Herbert should get raises from the Titans and Chargers.

Ranking the NFL's 32 walk-off winners from most to least thrilling: 2021 set record for final-play victories

There have been more walk-offs this season than in any other season since the merger in 1970.

Jalen Hurts pens letter requesting steps be taken following railing collapse - National Football Post

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was quick to assist fans who fell to the ground following a railing collapse after the Eagles’ 20-16 win ov

Final three NFL playoff spots still up for grabs in Week 18 - National Football Post

Five of the seven AFC playoff spots are secured, with five teams fighting for the final two conference tickets to the postseason in Week 18.

Bengals' bold approach in drafting Ja'Marr Chase over bigger needs has been a home run

A few weeks prior to the 2021 NFL draft, a veteran talent evaluator with a team picking in the top 15 selections was in the midst of some war-game exercises, with his club playing out various scenarios of how the first allotment of picks might go in Round 1.

Why is Antonio Brown still on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster?

That Bruce Arians line about Antonio Brown “no longer” being a Tampa Bay Buccaneer? It has yet to come to fruition, and there’s a chance it won’t until after the season is finished.

NFL Power Rankings: Super Bowl hopes for Cowboys, Buccaneers and Chiefs take a big hit

Between the 2013 and 2019 seasons, all 14 Super Bowl teams had first-round byes. From 1990 to 2019, the last season of the 12-team playoff field in which two teams in each conference got byes, 80 percent of Super Bowl participants had byes (h/t to CBS Sports).

Titans vs. Worst No. 1 Seeds Ever | Football Outsiders

This week: A look at the Titans and the worst No. 1 seeds ever by DVOA, plus an in-depth dive into why DVOA thinks the Bengals aren't a top Super Bowl contender.

2022 Predictions & Playoff Draft: SPLASH PLAY | Football Outsiders

Pete Overzet and Chris Spags of EdjSports recap Week 17, welcome some new players to the family, discuss NFL news, share some of their top predictions for the new year (as well as take yours), make personal prop bets, and draft a Playoff Best Ball team too.

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 18: Three playoff offenses with serious concerns

The postseason is less than two weeks away, so time is running out for contending teams to get right. David Carr spotlights the three playoff offenses that concern him the most. Plus, updated rankings of the top 15 offensive players.

Black College Football Hall of Fame announces Class of 2022

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced its 2022 class on Tuesday and will induct its seven newest members on June 18, 2022.