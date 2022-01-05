Seahawks Place DT Al Woods on COVID List

The Seattle Seahawks added one player to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday afternoon, defensive tackle Al Woods.

That, obviously, puts Woods’ status in jeopardy for the regular season finale against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday. With Woods moving into the COVID protocols, the Hawks now have four active roster players on the COVID List. The others are left guard Damien Lewis, cornerback Sidney Jones and defensive end Alton Robinson. Practice squad defensive tackle Myles Adams was also placed on the COVID List.

Woods has not missed a game this season for the Seahawks after choosing not to play the 2020 season as a high risk opt out. The time off hasn’t appeared in the form of rust this season, as he has been one of the most productive pieces on the defensive line in 2021, recording 1.5 sacks with four tackles for loss and three pass breakups. He has helped a defensive line group that has limited opponents to just 3.8 rushing yards per carry, which is the second lowest rank in the NFL. If he cannot clear protocols in time for Sunday, the Seahawks front four would certainly take a hit when going up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.