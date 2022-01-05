Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 13: Jake Heaps

Got damn was this one fun! Jake Heaps, former professional QB and current co-host of the Jake and Stacy Show on 710 ESPN joined Mike and I in the Cigar Lounge for one of the best conversations we’ve had all year.

Jake gave us an incredible hour of his unique insight and understanding— both on the Seahawks and football at large. Join us as he dives deep into:

*Seattle’s blowout win over the Lions— and what is and isn’t sustainable about that performance

*The art of quarterbacking, and everything that goes into the most important position in American sports

*How important is the run game in today’s NFL?

*How Seattle’s offense may help or hurt Russell Wilson’s strengths and weaknesses

*And, of course, what he thinks Russell Wilson is looking for this offseason

All of that, and a whole lot more, in this week’s episode of The Cigar Thoughts Podcast. Check it:

—

SPOTIFY

APPLE PODCASTS

If you like the show, please let us know through one of the avenues listed below. We’re also extremely grateful for the nearly 60 5-star reviews we’ve received so far and want you to know that those reviews give us the juice we need to keep this thing growing and evolving.

Twitter: @CigarThoughts | @JacsonBevens | @MikeBarwin

Other: Cigar Thoughts on IG | Cigar Thoughts Hub | Cigar Thoughts on Facebook