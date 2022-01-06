Titans add tight end Ryan Izzo off Seahawks’ practice squad

On Wednesday, the Seahawks lost one member of their practice squad as the Tennessee Titans claimed TE Ryan Izzo from Seattle. This leaves the Seahawks with just one tight end on the practice squad in Tyler Mabry, but still have three tight ends on the active roster with Gerald Everett, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson.

Izzo has not appeared in a NFL game in 2021 but suited up in 18 games for the New England Patriots from 2019 and 2020. He caught 19 passes for 313 yards and one touchdown in his two years in Foxborough.

Izzo was the seventh-to-last pick of the 2018 NFL draft, taken in the 7th round (250th overall) by the Patriots in 2018 after spending four years in Tallahassee, playing his college football for Florida State.

The Titans are sitting at a record of 11-5 on the season, and will clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first round bye with a win on Sunday against the Texans.