Rashaad Penny wins FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

Another week, and another dominating afternoon from Rashaad Penny. The fourth-year Seattle Seahawks running back has absolutely surged in the second half of the season. Penny is averaging seven yards per carry over the last four weeks and racked up his third game of the year in which he rushed for 130 or more yards.

As a result, Penny received the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week. Penny earned the award after rushing for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Detroit Lions. It is the second time this season that he’s received the award.

This comes on the heels of Penny winning the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week award.

Having established himself as the team’s starter last month, Penny has shown himself to be such an effective runner for Seattle, with the ability to break off a long run at any time.

Russell Wilson was nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week but Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took that award, having thrown for 446 yards and 4 touchdowns in Cincinnati’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

In light of winning the award, FedEx will donate $2,000 in Penny’s name to an HBCU that will be used towards scholarships for HBCU students.