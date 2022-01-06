Pre-Snap Reads 1/6: Bobby Wagner wants to play in season finale vs. Cardinals

Seahawks News

Keeping Bobby Wagner will cost the Seahawks, but moving on requires a solid backup plan – The Athletic

Wagner might be out for Week 18 with a knee injury. That gives Cody Barton another chance to show Seattle what he can do at linebacker.

Jordyn Brooks Validates Seahawks' First Round Selection With Historic Season - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Brooks has exploded in 2021 with a massive tackle total. The Seahawks seem to have found the most premium of insurance for the eventual loss of Bobby Wagner.

Why Seahawks' Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll's philosophies can still mesh

Can Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll find middle ground on the Seahawks' offense? Jake Heaps says a recent example shows why they can.

Hasselbeck: How Seahawks game plan was different in 51-point outburst

The Seahawks have played poor teams in the last 10 seasons. So why was Sunday's game vs. Detroit their first with over 50 points since 2012?

3 Seahawks who should be re-signed, and 3 who might be on the way out

Stacy Rost looks at pending free agents the Seahawks need to prioritize this offseason and veterans who may not be in Seattle in 2022.

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner On Trying To Play Sunday, His Future & More

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner is holding out hope he can play in Seattle’s season finale despite spraining his knee in Sunday’s win over the Lions.

Adrian Peterson, a Seahawks coach? Pete Carroll has asked | Tacoma News Tribune

After seeing future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson have a huge impact since signing with the Seahawks, Pete Carroll has asked Peterson if he would like to coach.

NFC West News

Trey Lance is Ready to Be the 49ers Starter - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Trey Lance showed out on Sunday. He should start for the San Francisco 49ers moving forward.

The Shanaplan: How perception isn’t reality when it comes to the Rams and 49ers - Niners Nation

These two teams are a lot more alike than you’d expect.

Textbook Seek and Blow Up The Run Inside Linebacker Technique - Revenge of the Birds

Background: Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton (25) is brought down by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the first half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy...

Kyler Murray Praises Arizona's 'Next Man Up' Mentality - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Working with an assembly line of pieces around him, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray knows just how valuable those players have been in recent weeks.

What Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp Needs to Achieve on Sunday vs. San Francisco 49ers to Break Calvin Johnson's Single-Season Receiving Record - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

How close is Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp to breaking Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving record?

LA Rams 2022 draft picks: How many, where are they, what are the needs? - Turf Show Times

Even amid a huge Week 18 game and the playoffs, it’s time to start thinking about the the NFL Draft

Around The NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Future team MVPs, including Cooper Kupp, Kyle Pitts and others on the rise – The Athletic

About half the league will be looking ahead to 2022 after the completion of Sunday's games. These are the players poised for a big future.

Dear NFL owners, don’t screw up your next head coach hire! Here are 10 guidelines to follow – The Athletic

Filling an NFL head coach vacancy is a tricky and complicated process. But these do's and don'ts can help make it more successful.

Antonio Brown releases lengthy statement, tells his side of story days after leaving Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

In a lengthy statement released Wednesday night, Antonio Brown said he was forced by the Bucs to play through an ankle injury and alleged that the team has since tried to cover up what actually happened.

The secret MVP of sports? The port-a-potty

It's not the most glamorous side of sports, but most game days simply couldn't happen without portable toilets and the people who maintain them. We look at how the stalwart stalls have helped bring fans closer to the game.

Trevor Lawrence reacts to Jacksonville Jaguars fans clowning owner Shad Khan with #Khlownout - Jacksonville Jaguars Blog- ESPN

Fans frustrated with the state of the 2-14 Jaguars got #FireBaalke trending on Twitter, plan to dress as clowns for Sunday's finale.

Titans eye AFC top seed ... and Derrick Henry's return - National Football Post

After returning to the top spot in the AFC playoff race last week, the Tennessee Titans could welcome a stalwart back for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the host Houston Texans.

Playoff scenarios, more Antonio Brown fallout & 2022 head coaching candidates

The end of the NFL regular season brings two major topics: playoffs and awards. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Shalise Manza Young to kick off the mid-week podcast discussing the MVP award and recent comments made by Chicago based reporter Hub Arkush that he would not be voting for Aaron Rodgers to take home his second consecutive trophy.

Titans designate Derrick Henry to return from IR, making them an interesting playoff team

For weeks there has been skepticism about the Tennessee Titans. They're going to get the No. 1 seed with a win Sunday against the 4-12 Houston Texans, but nobody seems to believe in them as a Super Bowl favorite.

Cowboys Versus the Refs | Football Outsiders

The Dallas Cowboys have a beef with the officials. Is it legit? Plus, TankWatch does its best to figure out what the heck Joe Judge is babbling about.

Who’s on the Hot Seat? Black Monday Preview | Football Outsiders

With the latest additon of the EdjSports Coach Rankings, Ian O'Connor and Katie George discuss why Joe Judge is on the hot seat in New York and other potential coaches looking to avoid the chopping block on Black Monday.

AFC playoff picture: Ripple effects of a potential Jaguars win over Colts in Week 18

If the Colts beat the Jaguars in Week 18, they clinch a playoff berth. If they lose, the AFC playoff pictures gets very interesting. Nick Shook explores the ripple effects of a potential Jaguars victory.

NFL QB Index, Week 18: Matthew Stafford remains a roller-coaster ride, while Joe Burrow hits top three

In this edition of the QB Index, Gregg Rosenthal says Matthew Stafford is playing like ... Matthew Stafford. Plus, Joe Burrow hits rarefied air. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.

Davante Adams has great advice for young wide receivers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams had some valuable advice for young wide receivers on offseason preparation.